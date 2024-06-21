Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peso Pluma's star-studded album: All about 'ÉXODO'

Peso Pluma performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024, in Indio, California. © Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
JUNE 21, 2024 11:09 AM EDT

Peso Pluma, one of the fastest-rising stars in the global music scene, has just released his highly-anticipated studio album, "ÉXODO." This monumental release marks a significant milestone in Peso Pluma's career, underscoring his explosive rise and cementing his place as a leading force in the Latin music industry.

Peso Pluma performs in New York City during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2024. © Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Peso Pluma performs in New York City during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2024.

"ÉXODO" is not just an album but a showcase of Peso Pluma's versatility and ability to bring together diverse talent. The 24-track album features collaborations with an impressive lineup of artists spanning various genres and styles. Among the notable collaborators are Junior H, Eslabón Armado, Jasiel Nuñez, Neton Vega, Tito Double P, Joel de la P, Luis R. Conriquez, Óscar Maydon, Chino Pacas, Estevan Plazola, Iván Cornejo, Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros, DJ Snake, Cardi B, Anitta, Kenia Os, Rich the Kid, Quavo, Arcángel, and Ryan Castro.

ÉXODO's Tracklist

The album's tracklist promises a rich musical journey, featuring songs that are poised to become hits:

  1. La Durango
  2. Me Activo
  3. La Patrulla
  4. La People II
  5. Sr. Smith
  6. Rome la Dompe
  7. Mami
  8. Belanova
  9. Bruce Wayne
  10. Hollywood
  11.  Reloj
  12. Ice
  13. Solicitado
  14. Santal 33
  15. Vino Tinto
  16. 14-14
  17. Gimme a Second
  18. Put Em in the Fridge
  19.  Pa No Pensar
  20.  Peso Completo
  21. Bellakeo
  22. Mala
  23. Tommy & Pamela
  24. Teka

A Meteoric Rise on Spotify

Peso Pluma's journey to stardom is nothing short of phenomenal. According to Spotify, he has become one of the fastest-growing artists in the platform's history. In an unprecedented leap, he surged from 2 million to 50 million monthly listeners in less than a year. This remarkable growth trajectory has set a new benchmark, making him the first Latin artist to achieve such a feat in such a short span.

In the United States alone, over 37 million users have streamed at least one Peso Pluma song this year. On average, his music is streamed more than 5,000 times per minute, solidifying his status as the most streamed Mexican artist in the US. Interestingly, Saturdays see the highest engagement from his listeners, suggesting that his music is a staple for weekend festivities.

The Future of Latin Music

Peso Pluma's album release is a cultural event highlighting Latin music's evolving landscape. With his rapid rise and unprecedented streaming records, Peso Pluma is breaking barriers and setting new standards for artists worldwide. His unique blend of musical styles and his ability to collaborate with various artists showcase his versatility and appeal across different demographics.

