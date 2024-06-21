Peso Pluma's star-studded album: All about 'ÉXODO'

Peso Pluma, one of the fastest-rising stars in the global music scene, has just released his highly-anticipated studio album, "ÉXODO." This monumental release marks a significant milestone in Peso Pluma's career, underscoring his explosive rise and cementing his place as a leading force in the Latin music industry.

© Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Peso Pluma performs in New York City during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2024.

"ÉXODO" is not just an album but a showcase of Peso Pluma's versatility and ability to bring together diverse talent. The 24-track album features collaborations with an impressive lineup of artists spanning various genres and styles. Among the notable collaborators are Junior H, Eslabón Armado, Jasiel Nuñez, Neton Vega, Tito Double P, Joel de la P, Luis R. Conriquez, Óscar Maydon, Chino Pacas, Estevan Plazola, Iván Cornejo, Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros, DJ Snake, Cardi B, Anitta, Kenia Os, Rich the Kid, Quavo, Arcángel, and Ryan Castro.

ÉXODO's Tracklist

The album's tracklist promises a rich musical journey, featuring songs that are poised to become hits:

La Durango Me Activo La Patrulla La People II Sr. Smith Rome la Dompe Mami Belanova Bruce Wayne Hollywood Reloj Ice Solicitado Santal 33 Vino Tinto 14-14 Gimme a Second Put Em in the Fridge Pa No Pensar Peso Completo Bellakeo Mala Tommy & Pamela Teka

A Meteoric Rise on Spotify

Peso Pluma's journey to stardom is nothing short of phenomenal. According to Spotify, he has become one of the fastest-growing artists in the platform's history. In an unprecedented leap, he surged from 2 million to 50 million monthly listeners in less than a year. This remarkable growth trajectory has set a new benchmark, making him the first Latin artist to achieve such a feat in such a short span.

In the United States alone, over 37 million users have streamed at least one Peso Pluma song this year. On average, his music is streamed more than 5,000 times per minute, solidifying his status as the most streamed Mexican artist in the US. Interestingly, Saturdays see the highest engagement from his listeners, suggesting that his music is a staple for weekend festivities.

The Future of Latin Music

Peso Pluma's album release is a cultural event highlighting Latin music's evolving landscape. With his rapid rise and unprecedented streaming records, Peso Pluma is breaking barriers and setting new standards for artists worldwide. His unique blend of musical styles and his ability to collaborate with various artists showcase his versatility and appeal across different demographics.