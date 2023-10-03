Peso Pluma on Mexican artists uniting for global musical success

It’s Billboard Latin Music Week, and chart-topping Latin hitmakers are in Miami, Florida. On day two, a panel titled ‘The New Mexican Revolution’ featured Peso Pluma, Adelaido “Payo” Solís (Grupo Frontera), Juan Javier Cantu (Grupo Frontera), and Yng Lvcas. The global phenomenon that is Peso Pluma reflected on his remarkable achievements and emphasized his belief that Mexican artists coming together is what propels their music to new heights.

Speaking in Spanish, the singer whose manager described him in an earlier panel as the “Mexican Mick Jagger,” said Mexican artists have united. “As an industry, Mexican music has united, setting aside pride, envy, and many other things, that were hindering our progress and preventing us from advancing the way we wanted and showing Mexican music to the world,” he said.

The artist, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, continued, “I believe that leaving all of that behind and extending a helping hand, collaborating, makes ourselves strong as Mexicans, as a unity. It doesn’t matter who’s in the lead or who’s at the top of the charts. Numbers are just numbers, and they’ll eventually fall.”

©GettyImages



Peso Pluma, Yng Lvcas, Juan Javier Cantu, and Adelaido “Payo” Solís



Reflecting on how English singing artists like A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and more have collaborated or expressed their desire to work with him, he said, “I think this is going to happen more and more with the genre, it’s going to happen with more artists. I think this path was paved a long time ago. Many artists have helped make this possible, and now it’s happening for different artists. Our music is going global.” “In the past, that never used to happen,” he continued.

Mexican Regional music as a genre, and even the way the singers present themselves, has changed. “I think we’ve noticed this in recent years,” the singer, who was covered in diamond necklaces and bracelets said. “You know, it’s not the same stereotype of regional music that was speculated before, right? If you knew someone who played regional Mexican music, it used to be common to see them in boots and a hat, but not anymore. Now, everyone has their own style, influenced by other genres, and other types of artists from different places, including the United States. It’s a mix of American culture and Mexican culture.”

El Double P also reflected on his achievements. He is the first artist to have 25 songs on the charts simultaneously, surpassing Bad Bunny, who had 24, the first Mexican act to attain number one on Spotify Global Charts with “Ella Baila Sola,” and the first regional Mexican artist to be on Jimmy Fallon, to name a few. The singer, who also has Lebanese roots, said he is “happy” and “super proud” to be raising the flag where “we never thought Mexican music could reach.”

The 24 year-old singer said he wants to see the same success with other artists. “I want it to happen for the entire industry, for everyone, regardless of which record label you’re with or who’s distributing your music. We need to support each other to make all this possible, and it’s great that we’re being recognized by other countries that lead in the industry. In the past, this never used to happen,” Laiha added.