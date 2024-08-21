Peso Pluma and his girlfriend enjoy a date night in West Hollywood [VIDEO]

Peso Pluma is still going strong with his girlfriend, Hanna Howell. The 25-year-old Mexican singer went Instagram official with the TikToker earlier this month, and she's been accompanying him on his world tour. On Tuesday, August 20, during a night off, they were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

© The Grosby Group Peso Pluma and Hanna

The Mexican singer, born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, held hands with his girlfriend as she covered her face with her hand, attempting to avoid paparazzi photos.

Peso Pluma and Hanna Howell leave The Nice Guy

While Howell is very open on social media, sharing photos and videos of her face and body, the internet has not been kind to her since news broke that she is dating the young singer. Whenever Peso Pluma shares photos of her, the comments are filled with people questioning her age, with many saying she looks much older than him.

© The Grosby Group Peso Pluma and his girlfriend went IG official earlier this month

Despite the trolls, it's clear that the "La Bebe" singer is happy with his girlfriend, even admitting that they are in love. He sat down with Bobby Althoff for The Good Podcast on July 26, in an episode released on August 14, wearing Howell's satin scarf adorned with red cherries.

He confirmed to Althoff that he has a girlfriend, and when she asked if he was in love, he responded, "Yeah." However, the singer didn't answer how long they've been together, replying with a cheeky smile, "Why?" and "You don't wanna know."

The couple is so serious that they even got a dog together. Howell shared a TikTok with the puppy, explaining that it's the kind of dog she's wanted since she was a little girl. The puppy has been accompanying them everywhere and was even at Baja Beach Fest with his team before the couple arrived via helicopter for his performance.