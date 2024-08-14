Peso Pluma says he's in love with his girlfriend and reveals how he got into music

Peso Pluma may be one of the most entertaining celebrities that Bobby Althoff has interviewed on The Really Good Podcast. The Mexican singer sat down with her at the Houston Toyota Center on July 26 in an episode released August 14, wearing an item belonging to his girlfriend, Hanna Howell, where he opened up about her for the first time.

© YouTube: The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff Peso Pluma

The singer, born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, sported a satin scarf adorned with red cherries as he confirmed to Althoff that he has a girlfriend. It's the same scarf Howell wore in his first Instagram post going official with her. The final slide shows the couple walking together through a music festival and it's wrapped around her head.



When asked if he has a girlfriend, the "Lady Gaga" singer confirmed it. Althoff asked if he was in love, and he said, "Yeah." The 25-year-old singer, however, did not answer how long they've been together, responding with a cheeky smile, "Why?" and "You don't wanna know."

How the singer found his love for music

Later in the interview, Peso Pluma started sharing insight into his life and career, revealing he found his love of music in high school. The artist learned how to play guitar by watching YouTube videos. "First, I started playing the guitar, and then I realized that I could write," he said.

Interestingly, Peso Pluma was very hard on himself when it came to his voice, insisting that he is not a good singer. When asked how he became famous the singer replied, "I don't know, cause it's not that I sing that good, you know?" "I think I'm unique, I think I'm different, and that's why people like me," he said. When Althoff said people must think he's a good singer if they're going to watch his show, he said people were just very nice to him because his shows are different.

© Astrida Valigorsky Peso Pluma performs during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2024, in New York City.

The singer also found out for the first time that Hassan means "Handsome" in Arabic, and revealed that he faints whenever he gets shots.