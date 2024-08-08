Peso Pluma's love life: A deep dive into his dating history and exes

Mexican superstar Peso Pluma has made headlines over the years with several different women. Most notably, he was caught in Las Vegas with another girl while dating Nicki Nicole. After his breakup with the Argentinian rapper in February 2024, he sparked rumors with Anitta, but things got serious this week when he went Instagram official with Hanna Howell, sending fans into a frenzy. We will have to wait and see if the singer has found “the one” or if she will join his list of exes and flings. Until then, check out his dating history below.

Anitta

El Doble P and Anitta went viral during his relationship with Nicole after their performance of “BELLAKEO,” where it seemed like he was scared to get close to the hip-shaking Brazilian. After the split, their performances became very sensual, and they even shared an onstage kiss during their performance at Tecate Pa'l Norte. It’s unclear if it was all for publicity or if they were actually dating.

Nicki Nicole

Right after making their red carpet debut at the GRAMMYs together, and only three months into their relationship, Nicole and Peso Pluma broke up due to controversy. Viral videos showed the singer with another woman at a hotel in Vegas, and it was all over. “Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you cherish. When you’re not cherished, and when there’s no respect, that’s where I draw the line; that’s where I leave,” Nicole shared in a statement on Instagram at the time.

Jailyne Ojeda

In March 2023, Peso Pluma was linked to OnlyFans model Jailyne Ojeda, who starred in his viral hit “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado. Ojeda admitted to dating the singer but said it wasn’t romantic. When asked why she gave him a chance if he wasn’t her type, she said on IG live, “Cause he said I was his crush since he was in school before he was famous. And I was like ‘fck it, let me get to know him lol’. But like I said, I don’t like famous guys because I’m a little toxic and I don’t like sharing what’s mine with nobody! Plus he smokes a lot so it would’ve never worked out” per los40.

Jeni de La Vega

Jeni de La Vega is one of the most talked-about names when it comes to his dating history. The Mexican actress and reality TV star has shared details about her relationship, saying they started chatting on social media at the beginning of 2023, before he rose to global fame. They dated for three months before reportedly splitting for professional reasons. “I had goals. I loved him a lot, I was falling in love. But I didn’t want to stop focusing on my thing to be with him. I told him ‘with all my love, it’s better for you to go your own way, and for me to go mine,” she explained, per Univision. She said he blocked her on social media and cut off communication afterwards.

Odelys Velasco

Odelys Velasco emerged as Peso Pluma’s rumored love interest in 2022. She later said in a podcast he ghosted her. “We hung out, but we didn’t have a relationship. We were meeting each other. But he left without explanations. Now I’m not interested in having one. I think everything falls under its own weight,” she shared.

Karla Rivas

Mexican media outlets have reported that Karla Rivas and Peso Pluma dated in 2019. The aesthetic doctor, model, and influencer was Miss Sinaloa back in 2021 and Miss Mexico in 2024. When asked about their relationship on an Instagram live, she said, “A problem that I have is that it is too easy for me to send everything to hell. So maybe that’s what has caused several problems that I have with some people,” per los40.