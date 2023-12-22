Anitta starts Peso Pluma challenge after facing backlash for her dancing

Anitta is laughing back at the haters who thought she was doing too much on stage with Peso Pluma for the first live performance of their song, “BELLAKEO.” The singer went viral when they performed the song on December 11 at the first TikTok music festival in Arizona, United States.

The Brazilian busted out her sensual dance moves, putting on a show for the crowd. But Peso Pluma, real name, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, was noticeably keeping his eyes and hands to himself.

Anitta’s dancing is nothing new when it comes to singers of the opposite sex performing this type of music on stage. But fans of Peso Pluma and his girlfriend, Nicki Nicole, came for the singer, accusing her of “tempting” the artist. “Anitta messy asf for this,” “He was fighting for his life! trying not to make any eye contact whatsoever. Loyal king!” and “He said ‘Keep ya distance’” are some of the comments on the situation.

Instead of taking the criticism negatively, Anitta took the opportunity to lean into it, starting a #Challengepesopluma on TikTok. The singer’s official fan page, run by her team, has been sharing hilarious videos of Anitta dancing with different men ignoring her.



Her most recent video was taken in Aspen and has over 14 million views with 1.5 million likes. Her fans are loving the way she is promoting the song. “She’s making yall mad and she’s enjoying it,” someone wrote. “Haha i love her she’s so unbothered by it all,” added another.

Check out the other hilarious videos Anitta has made:



