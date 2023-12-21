Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven’t overcome the trauma of their first split

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film will document her romance with husband Ben Affleck; however, the Latina singer, actress, and businesswoman revealed that not everyone felt it was a good idea to expose their relationship in “This Is Me… Now,” the album and movie.

During an interview with Variety, Lopez said that despite the noise, she feels she is doing the right thing. “As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” she told the publication.

According to Lopez, who legally changed her last name to Affleck after marrying in 2022, she and her husband still think about the trauma of their first split, which ended in them marrying and having kids with other people to reunite, rekindle, and eventually marry.

“We both have PTSD,” JLo admitted, referring to the media scrutiny they endured 20 years ago. “But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

What is “This Is Me… Now” the film about?

Lopez explained, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”

The multi-talented artist will mark a significant milestone in her music career by releasing her first studio album in nearly a decade. The album is a tribute to its sister album “This Is Me...Then”, completing a remarkable 20-year journey of growth and evolution in her music style.

“This is Me...Now” showcases Lopez’s exceptional songwriting skills and executive production abilities alongside Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith, and INK. It impressively blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds, and hip-hop beats while staying true to her emotional signature vocals, making it Lopez’s most candid and intimate album yet.

According to the star, “This is Me…Now: The Film” is like nothing fans have ever seen from JLo. The film is described as a “narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.”

©Norman Jean Roy





Amazon’s MGM Studios has acquired Nuyorican Productions’ “This Is Me...Now: The Film” and will release it on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated “This Is Me...Now: The Album.”

“Can’t Get Enough,” the initial single from “This Is Me…Now: The Album,” will be launched on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024. It’s now available to pre-save on all major streaming platforms and a 30-second sound clip on social media.