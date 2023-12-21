Lele Pons and Anitta defy Aspen’s freezy temperatures while skiing wrapped in towels

Lele Pons and Anitta recently surprised their followers with their adventures in Aspen, Colorado. During their trip, the two singers decided to try out the region’s star sport. However, they put their unique twist on things. Instead of wearing ski apparel, the friends decided to slide down the mountains wrapped in white towels, braving frigid temperatures of up to 33°F.

The pair completed their unconventional look with a towel wrapped around their head and held bottles of champagne. “Skiing with your bestie like...,” Lele wrote next to the video where she appears with Anitta. The influencer set the video to music with the song Bellakeo, by her friend Peso Pluma.

It may seem like celebrities have all the luxuries in the world, including their dressing rooms. Still, the singer, who goes by the name Girl from Rio, recently revealed on Instagram that she and her friend changed their clothes in the middle of a freezing mountain using only a few towels for support. Although they wore special skiing shoes, they chose not to remove them. After skiing down the hill, they celebrated by toasting with their bottles. This video has gone viral with over 600,000 likes.

With all their grace and skill, both slid down the hill, perplexing their followers with such a feat. “Girls, you broke it today,” “Iconic,” “How did you keep your towels from falling?”, “It makes me cold just looking at you” and “I love you, queens” were just some of the reactions from his followers, who were fascinated by the video.

Lele and Anitta were captured by paparazzi walking through the streets of Aspen before they headed down the hill. The city of Colorado has become a popular destination for celebrities.

Many are expected to be seen at ski centers or luxury stores during the season.Mariah Carey is another celebrity who visits Aspen every year to spend Christmas and is already in the city, ready to enjoy the holidays.