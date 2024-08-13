Baja Beach Fest 2024 photo recap: Becky G, Peso Pluma, RaiNao, and more

The sixth annual Baja Beach Festival took place in Rosarito, Mexico, over the weekend, and it was a star-studded lineup with some of the biggest names in Latin music and reggaeton. Taking place over three days, Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, and a very late Fuerza Regida headlined the festival, lighting up the city. Epic surprise guests joined the artists throughout the weekend, with amazing dancers leaving it all on the floor, and show-stopping moments. Check out the photo recap below and start counting the days until the 2025 Baja Beach Fest.