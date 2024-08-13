Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Digital Cover entertainment

FESTIVAL SEASON

Baja Beach Fest 2024 photo recap: Becky G, Peso Pluma, RaiNao, and more

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 13, 2024 5:39 PM EDT

 The sixth annual Baja Beach Festival took place in Rosarito, Mexico, over the weekend, and it was a star-studded lineup with some of the biggest names in Latin music and reggaeton. Taking place over three days, Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, and a very late Fuerza Regida headlined the festival, lighting up the city. Epic surprise guests joined the artists throughout the weekend, with amazing dancers leaving it all on the floor, and show-stopping moments. Check out the photo recap below and start counting the days until the 2025 Baja Beach Fest. 

RAUW ALEJANDRO© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
RAUW ALEJANDRO
BECKY G© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
BECKY G
PESO PLUMA© Baja Beach Fest / @aboytes
PESO PLUMA
XAVI© Baja Beach Fest / @aboytes
XAVI
CHENCHO CORLEONE© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
CHENCHO CORLEONE
JHAYCO© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
JHAYCO
YANDEL© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
YANDEL
RaiNao© Baja Beach Fest / @anna_downs
RAINAO
PESO PLUMA, JUNIOR H, OSCAR MAYDON© Baja Beach Fest / @aboytes
PESO PLUMA, JUNIOR H, OSCAR MAYDON
FUERZA REGIDA© Baja Beach Fest / @diegogullen
FUERZA REGIDA
PAOPAO© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
PAOPAO
KALI UCHIS© Baja Beach Fest / @DanielPressPlay
KALI UCHIS
SECH© Baja Beach Fest / @DanielPressPlay
SECH

SNOW THA PRODUCT© Baja Beach Fest / @anna_downs
SNOW THA PRODUCT
PISO 21© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
PISO 21
JOWELL Y RANDY© Baja Beach Fest / @humbi.photography
JOWELL Y RANDY
De La Ghetto © Baja Beach Fest / @anna_downs
De La Ghetto
TIAGO PZK© Baja Beach Fest / @DanielPressPlay
TIAGO PZK
LATIN MAFIA© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
LATIN MAFIA
ALVARO DIAZ© Baja Beach Fest / @okaynicolita
ALVARO DIAZ
MORA© Baja Beach Fest / @aboytes
MORA
ÑENGO FLOW© Baja Beach Fest / @DanielPressPlay
ÑENGO FLOW
BELLAKATH© Baja Beach Fest / @DanielPressPlay
BELLAKATH

