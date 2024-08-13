Latinas Daniella Ramírez and Anita Álvarez shine on Team USA's Artistic Swimming roster

The 2024 edition of the Olympics is over, but the world is still talking about how magnificent the sporting event was. Team USA took home 126 medals, with over half of them awarded to females. Many Latinas represented the North American country, bringing joy to the United States and its Latin American roots.

Two athletes, Daniella Ramírez and Anita Álvarez, emerged as key figures on the artistic swimming national team, bringing with them a rich history of dedication, talent, and familial legacy.

© Getty Images Silver Medalists of Team United States pose following the Artistic Swimming medal ceremony after the Team Acrobatic Routine on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Daniella Ramírez: A Legacy in the Pool

Hailing from Miami, Florida, Daniella Ramírez is no stranger to synchronized swimming. A third-generation synchronized swimmer, her passion for the sport runs deep in her family. Daniella's grandmother, mother, and sister paved the way for her, leaving a lasting legacy she now carries forward. Her father and brother, though involved in different aquatic sports, also contributed to her early development as a swimmer.

© USA Artistic Swimming Daniella Ramírez

Currently attending UCLA, Daniella is not just excelling in the pool but also making history outside of it. She is among the first Team USA athletes to benefit from California Assembly Bill 2747, allowing her to receive in-state tuition while training at UCLA. This achievement reflects her dedication to balancing academic excellence with her athletic commitments.

Anita Álvarez: A Veteran Olympian with a Storied Background

Anita Álvarez, a seasoned Olympian from Santa Monica, California, is making her third appearance at the Olympic Games, having competed in 2016, 2020, and now 2024. Anita's journey to the top began early—she qualified for and competed in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at 14 years old. Her mother, who competed in the 1984 U.S. Olympic Trials, placed 7th in her duet, inspiring Anita's own Olympic dreams.

Anita's Olympic roots run even deeper. Her grandfather played a significant role in the 1980 Winter Olympics as the timekeeper for the legendary "Miracle on Ice" hockey game in Lake Placid, NY. Meanwhile, her father, a coach, has guided two athletes to the Olympics, albeit in different sports.

© USA Artistic Swimming Anita Álvarez

Adding another layer to her multifaceted career, Anita has also made a mark in Hollywood. She showcased her athleticism as a stunt performer in the blockbuster film "Wakanda Forever," highlighting her versatility and skill beyond the pool.

A Historic Achievement for Team USA

The United States' artistic swimming team recently captured global attention with a stunning underwater moonwalking performance that went viral. The team's strong acrobatic routine earned them a silver medal, marking the first time since 2004 that USA artistic swimming has medaled at the Olympics. Daniella Ramírez and Anita Álvarez were integral to this historic achievement, representing their country and the proud Latina heritage that fuels their drive and determination.

Daniella and Anita's stories will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of athletes, showing that anything is possible with passion, perseverance, and a strong support system.

