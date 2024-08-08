Meet Marileidy Paulino: The fastest woman in the Dominican Republic who is dominating in Paris 2024

If you have seen Marileidy Paulino at the 2024 Olympics games, you probably notice that she goes through the finishing line pretty much alone! Paulino, born on October 25, 1996, in the humble village of Don Gregorio, Nizao, in the Peravia province of the Dominican Republic, has risen to become one of the most formidable athletes in the world of track and field.

Specializing in the 400 meters, the Latina has made history, set records, and inspired countless individuals with her relentless pursuit of excellence.

© Getty Images Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic competes during the Women's 400m Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom

Marileidy is the fifth of six siblings raised by her mother, Anatalia Paulino. Growing up, she faced numerous challenges that fueled her determination to succeed. These hardships shaped her character and inspired her to dream of establishing a foundation to support orphans.

Marileidy's journey into athletics began unexpectedly while studying at the Alirio Paulino High School in Nizao. Initially involved in volleyball and handball, she caught the attention of the then sports minister during a competition. Her natural talent was undeniable, and the Athletics Federation soon recruited her. Remarkably, Marileidy started practicing track and field barefoot—a humble beginning for someone who would quickly take the world by storm.

Making History at the Olympics and Beyond

Paulino burst onto the international stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a silver medal in the 400 meters. This historic achievement made her the first woman from the Dominican Republic to earn an individual Olympic medal in athletics. Her success didn't stop there. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, she secured another silver in the 400 meters. She contributed to her team's victories in the mixed 4×400 meters relay, where she ran exceptional legs of 48.7 seconds in 2021 and 48.47 seconds in 2022.

© Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic competes in the Women's 400m Semi-Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Her dominance in the 400-meter event was further solidified in 2023 when she became the world's No. 1 ranked athlete. She also claimed the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games and secured the prestigious 2022 Diamond League 400-meter title.

A Life of Discipline and Faith

Marileidy's success on the track reflects her discipline and strong faith. Described by her Cuban coach as a disciplined and dedicated athlete, Paulino credits her natural talent to God, whom she believes has guided her journey. She continues to balance her athletic career with her studies in physical education at the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo, further demonstrating her commitment to personal growth and development.

© Getty Images Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic prepares to compete in the Women's 400m Semi-Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Honoring Her Country and Military Service

In addition to her athletic achievements, Marileidy has also distinguishedly served her country. In 2023, she was promoted to Second Lieutenant in the Dominican Air Force and decorated with the Panamerican Flight Medal, which recognized her contributions to her nation's military sports competitions.

Eyes on Paris 2024

As Paulino remains undefeated in the 2023 Diamond League, she has her sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With a string of consecutive gold medals in recent competitions, she is undoubtedly the favorite to clinch the gold in the women's 400 meters. However, she faces fierce competition from equally determined athletes to make their mark on the Olympic stage.

© Getty Images Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic reacts after competing in the Women's 400m Semi-Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Marileidy Paulino's journey from a small village in the Dominican Republic to the pinnacle of global athletics is a story of resilience, talent, and unwavering faith. As she continues to break records and inspire others, her legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.