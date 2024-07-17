Skip to main contentSkip to footer
National Tattoo Day: Paris Jackson, David Beckham, Miley Cyrus, Maluma, and more [PHOTOS]
Digital Cover celebrities© Grosby Group

Here are some of the most interesting designs in celebs! 

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 17, 2024 6:01 PM EDT

Tattoos are still one of the most fascinating examples of body modifications. Whether they tell stories of your life or just decorate our skin, tattoos go back to prehistoric times, as archeologists have found them in mummified flesh. 

When it comes to celebrities and stars, the fascination doubles as many are intrigued with the meaning behind their tattoos. July 17th is National Tattoo Day and today we celebrate one of the oldest traditions of all time in many cultures. Here are some of the most interesting designs in celebs, from Angelina Jolie, to Willow Smith, Maluma, and more.

Angelina Jolie© Grosby Group

Angelina Jolie

Zayn Malik© Grosby Group

Zayn Malik

Demi Lovato© Grosby Group

Demi Lovato

Willow Smith© IPA,Grosby Group

Willow Smith

David Beckham© Grosby Group

David Beckham

Scarlett Johansson © Grosby Group

Scarlett Johansson

Paris Jackson© Grosby Group

Paris Jackson

Ben Affleck© Grosby Group

Ben Affleck

Rihanna© Grosby Group

Rihanna

Zoe Kravitz© Grosby Group

Zoe Kravitz

Travis Barker and Landon Barker© Grosby Group

Travis Barker and Landon Barker

Maluma© Grosby Group

Maluma

