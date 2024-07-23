Elsa Pataky tattoed Chris Hemsworth's iconic character way before meeting him

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are often seen as the epitome of a perfect Hollywood couple, but their love story has a unique twist that seems almost fated. Long before Elsa meets and marries the actor who brings Marvel's God of Thunder, Thor, to life, she gets a Thor symbol tattooed on her arm.

At just 15 years old, Elsa couldn't have imagined that this symbol would one day be linked to her future husband.

© Getty Images Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attends The Inaugural Oceana Ball at Christie's on April 8, 2013 in New York City.

In a recent chat with Vogue Spain for the publication's "What's in Your Purse" feature, Elsa opened up about the significance of her numerous tattoos, each holding deep personal meaning. Among these is a "C" on her wedding ring finger, an addition inked by Chris himself— he got an "E." The markings on her left forearm represent the initials of each family member, showcasing her devotion to her loved ones.

One fascinating tattoo is the dots on her finger, which she shares with her three closest friends, including Luciana Barroso, wife of actor Matt Damon. However, the most intriguing piece of ink is the small Viking rune on Elsa's right bicep. "It's a Viking rune that I got tattooed when I was fifteen, and the rune talked about Thor," Elsa shared with Vogue Spain.

© Getty Images (L-R) Elsa Pataky, fashion, bracelet, manicure, and ring detail, and Chris Hemsworth, fashion detail, attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Reflecting on this, she mused, "I always surprise myself when I think about how life... a tattoo that is the first one I got on my body is related to Thor and I ended up marrying Thor. These are things that surprise me."

Elsa's story is a beautiful reminder of how seemingly random events can align unexpectedly. Her tattoos are more than just body art; they are a narrative of her journey, her relationships, and the serendipitous moments that brought her and Chris together. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's connection appears written in the stars—or perhaps, more fittingly, in ink.

© Getty Images Spanish actress Elsa Pataky presents Biotherm Skincare at Espacio Loop 21 on May 28, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

They are also the perfect example of the "Red String theory," which assures that two people connected by an invisible and magical red thread are destined lovers, regardless of place, time, or circumstances. This myth is similar to the concept of a soulmate.