Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens: The pair celebrated their love with a special tattoo

Simone Biles is sharing her appreciation for her husband Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast and the Chicago Bears player are going strong in their relationship, and they have proved it, with Jonathan sharing a special tribute to his wife with his latest tattoo.

The gymnast took to social media to share a photo of the new ink, showing her fans and followers the simple yet meaningful design. Jonathan paid homage to Simone by getting a cursive capital 'S' tattooed on his ring finger in black ink.

Simone can be seen holding his hand while taking the picture, adding the screaming face emojis and two red hearts, sharing her surprise after seeing the tattoo for the first time. The ink seemed to be fresh and fans shared positive comments about the sweet tribute on social media.

© Instagram

The pair met in 2020 on a dating app and went on to tie the knot in April 2023. They celebrated their union with a party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the pair had a special moment with their closest friends and family members.

© Carmen Mandato

Simone is set to head to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, accompanied by her romantic partner, as he will be taking some time from training to watch the competition and show his support. The celebrity couple have been documenting their relationship on social media, always showing their appreciation and love for each other.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple of days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes,” she revealed during a press conference, confirming that they will be together in Paris. “For just a short little time," she added.