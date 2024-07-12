Winona Ryder opens up about her ‘disastrous’ relationships: 'What was I thinking?'

Winona Ryder is looking back at her complicated relationships in Hollywood. The 'Beetlejuice' star shared her thoughts on some of her past romances, revealing that after careful consideration, she probably would have thought about it again before entering some of her relationships.

During her latest interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress explained why some of her romances went wrong. “In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were—they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” she said to the publication.

“I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f-?’” Winona added. And while she didn't reveal who she was talking about, one of her most controversial romances included Johnny Depp in the 90s.

The two actors were engaged during their relationship and decided to part ways after being together for three years. The actor even got a tattoo of Winona at the time, which he later covered up. Depp altered his infamous “Winona forever” tattoo to “Wino forever" after the breakup.

Fast forward to 2011, Winona found love with her now longtime partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn. The pair were first romantically linked in 2011 after they met at the premiere of 'Black Swan.' “He’s so great. He really is,” she said to the publication, adding that she is "really lucky.”

“They may eventually marry but it’s never been a priority, nor has starting a family,” a source said to Us Weekly. “Winona has found her soulmate in Scott, who’s a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her."