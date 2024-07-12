Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid steps out in denim micro shorts: Camila Cabello, Paris Jackson and more joining the trend
Digital Cover fashion© Grosby Group

The supermodel is not the only celebrity who has rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes this summer.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 12, 2024 5:03 PM EDT

Bella Hadid is enjoying her summer in New York City. The supermodel traded her cowboy hat for a pair of micro denim shorts, pairing the look with a red Adidas jersey. Bella was all smiles during her latest outing, promoting the brand as the face of the latest Adidas Originals campaign.

© Gotham,Getty Images

Bella paired the high-waisted shorts with a black belt, red-and-orange sneakers, white socks, dark sunglasses, and gold jewelry, including hoop earrings and statement rings.

© Gotham,Getty Images

She also styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look. 


© Instagram

The supermodel is not the only celebrity who has rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes this summer, bringing back the timeless style. Camila Cabello recently posed in a pair of denim shorts while promoting her latest brand 'C,XOXO' in Miami. The singer paired the look with a black bikini top and sneakers, showing her casual ensemble on social media.

© Grosby Group

Paris Jackson recently showed off her look during her latest outing in Los Angeles, enjoying the warm weather and running errands before heading into the studio where she is making new music. The singer took to social media to share a video from the studio, assuring her fans that she has new songs coming up. 


