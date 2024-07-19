Carlos Alcaraz shows off tattoo commemorating French Open win

Carlos Alcaraz has achieved many milestones at 21 years old. This year alone, the Spanish tennis player won the French Open and Wimbledon, making him the youngest player to win a Grand Slam singles final on three different surfaces.

To commemorate his first Roland Garros win, Alcaraz got a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower, with the date of his match etched on his skin. Alcaraz's tattoo was shared by a tattoo artist, who recorded the detailed process of Alcaraz's tattoo and the final product. The clip shows Alcaraz arriving at the beautiful outdoors location in the day and leaving when it's dark out, suggesting that the tattoo process took time. The tattoo artist, who's Instagram handle is Ganga Tattoo, showed some close-ups of the tattoo, which had various lines and layers that are particular to the Eiffel Tower.

Ganga shared his thanks in the post's caption, writing in Spanish. "Thanks brother for coming to my place to get your first Roland Garros tattoo. You're an inspiration for all. Waiting for the next one..." he captioned the post.

More about Alcaraz's tattoos

© Clive Brunskill A closer look at Alcaraz's tattoo

Alcaraz likes to celebrate important moments with his tattoos. Previous tattoos include a tribute for his first U.S. Open win, with the date "11.09.22" etched on his skin. He also has three C's tattooed on his wrist, which are a tribute to his grandfather and represent "cabeza," "corazon" and "cojones," which roughly represent head, heart, and bravery.

He also has a tattoo representing his first win at Wimbledon in the shape of a strawberry, a common snack at the tournament.

He's revealed that he's excited for the Paris Olympics and that he might get some tattoos if he makes it to the podium. "Without a doubt, the rings with the date Paris 24, one hundred percent," he said of the tattoo to the Spanish publication Marca.