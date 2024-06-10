Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alvaraz after his “immense” Roland Garros victory

Carlos Alcaraz won his first French Open title at 21 years old, becoming the youngest men’s player to win a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces: hard court, clay, and grass. He is also the first Spaniard to win the French Open since 14-time champion Rafael Nadal last won at Roland Garros in 2022. Nadal, who could possibly retire at the end of the 2024 season, saw Alcaraz as one of the next great men’s tennis players.





Carlos Alcaraz of Spain shakes hands at the net after his three set victory in his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day nine of the Mutua Madrid Open

Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’, wrote a congratulatory message on social media shortly after Alcaraz played his winning point, calling the victory “immense.” Nadal lost to Zverev in the first round of this year’s tournament. The Spaniard held the record for the most major titles won at a single tournament with 14 at Roland Garros. Alcaraz will play at Wimbledon as the tournament’s reigning champion starting July 1, having now won three major titles in his young career.

Alcaraz’s victory came 21 years after his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, won Roland Garros in 2003, a month after Alcaraz was born. He said that every Slam has different things, but this one is very special for all the Spanish players and Spanish people. He said that it’s amazing to be able to lift the trophy today and thanked all the Spanish people who supported him during the tournament.

In addition, The Spanish Royal Family congratulated Alcaraz as soon as he became Roland Garros champion by beating Alexander Zverev in the final and achieving his first victory on the Parisian clay court. “This is just the first. Many more will come.”

