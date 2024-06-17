Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles in the Olympics; ‘He’s going to teach me everything’

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are both participating on this year’s Olympics. And unlike most major tennis competitions, this time, the two will be playing together, representing Spain on men’s doubles matches.

©GettyImages



Alcaraz and Nadal after playing The Netlix Slam

The tennis segment of the tournament will be played at the courts of the Roland Garros, where Nadal has won 14 times. Alcaraz recently won his first Roland Garros this year, making the duo an unlikely yet particularly strong combination come the olympics in Paris.

“He knows very well what Roland Garros is,” said Alcaraz recently at a press conference. I think he’s going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young boy who needs to grow as a player and as a person.”

Alcaraz also shared his excitement over getting to spend time with Nadal in his first Olympic games. “Having him by my side playing doubles, practicing... They are my first Games,” he continued. “A lot of new things. It would be a dream for me to get a medal with him.”

©GettyImages



Nadal and Alcaraz discussing The Netflix Slam

Nadal’s thoughts regarding his doubles partner

Nadal also shared his thoughts on the Olympics, where he revealed that while he hasn’t played doubles for some time, he’s excited to compete. “I’m going to try to arrive as well prepared as possible. I haven’t played doubles for a long time, but Carlos is in a fantastic moment after winning in Paris, so I will try to arrive as best as possible and be as prepared as possible to be a good partner for him,” he said, per the outlet Punto de Break.