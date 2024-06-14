Rafa Nadal mentions Roger Federer in speech; ‘We’d like to be remembered as good people’

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share one of the most memorable rivalries in sports history. The two athletes players were fierce competitors over the course of their careers, making for some of the most entertaining matches in tennis history. Making it all better is the fact that both men deeply respect one another and have developed a special friendship.

©GettyImages



Nadal and Federer at the Laver Cup 2022

Nadal recently attended the graduation ceremony of various students at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy located in his hometown of Manacort. He attended the ceremony alongside his coach Carlos Moyá and his wife Mery Perelló.

In his speech, he mentioned his friend, Federer, and one memory the two share about the importance of their legacy, and what they’d like to leave behind. “Roger and I agreed in something that we thought was important: How do we want to be remembered in a few years? How do we want future generations to see us?” he said, according to our sister website HOLA! Spain.

“And we were both very clear of our answer. Yes, it’s nice to be recognized for our success and our titles and records. But, at the end of the day, that’s transient. In history, it’s likely that other players will come and overcome us, as it should be. What lasts is the memory. And that’s why, Roger and I agreed that we’d like to be remembered as good people.”

©GettyImages



Nadal at this year’s French Open

Nadal will be playing at the Olympics

Nadal’s speech follows his selection to represent Spain at the 2024 summer olympics in Paris. He’ll be joining players like Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers in representing his country. It’s expected that Nadal and Alcaraz will be playing some doubles matches together, an exciting prospect for tennis fans all over the world.