Rafael Nadal is celebrating his birthday! Best reactions

Rafael Nadal is celebrating his 38th birthday. The Spanish tennis star was born on June 3rd of 1986, and received many messages to commemorate the special occasion.

Nadal received messages from members of his tennis academy, who shared an image with him and a cake. The post shows Nadal alongside his students, who hold on to a chocolate cake as he blows the candle and smiles brightly for the camera. Happy birthday, Rafael Nadal!” reads the post. “All the players, coaches and team of the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar wish you an amazing day! Thank you for so many years being a role model for all of us! VAMOS‼️”

Nadal’s sister, Maribel, commemorated her brother’s birthday by sharing an adorable childhood photo of the two together. The photo shows a young Nadal holding on to his sister, with the two looking at the camera. She added some emojis to the image, including a chocolate bar, a glass of milk, and a smiling face with a bead of sweat.

©Maribel Nadal



Maribel and Rafa Nadal

Nadal’s supporters shared messages from all over the world

Nadal’s birthday was celebrated from all corners of the world. Fans shared messages on social media, including their favorite photos and images of the tennis player.

“Happy Birthday to the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal!” wrote the X account Eco Vibes. “From epic battles on the court to inspiring millions off it, his passion and dedication are unmatched. Here’s to more incredible moments and unforgettable victories. Vamos, Rafa!” Alongside the message, the post showed a video of Nadal playing on a clay court, showing his prowess and skill in the courts that he grew up playing in.