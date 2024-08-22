Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo look like one hot couple on a Miami date night

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo know how important it is to keep going on dates even when you're married. The couple recently left their three kids, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro, at home for a romantic night out on South Beach in Miami, Florida.

The soccer player stayed casual but hip with gray pants, a dark short-sleeved shirt, and cool sneakers. His wife went for a more glam look, wearing a blue mini dress that fit her perfectly.

The couple arrived in an ultra-luxurious Mercedes Maybach for their night out.

As one of the most famous soccer players on the planet, he already had fans waiting for him with markers ready for his autograph. He took the time to sign some of their memorabilia before enjoying the rest of his night out.



Messi: Still healing from an injury

The couple has been adjusting to life in Miami since the athlete joined Inter Miami in 2023. He had an amazing season, bringing new eyes and an undeniable surge to MLS soccer. His 2023 MLS season ended with Inter Miami losing to Charlotte FC in October 2023, but fans are hopeful 2024 ends differently.

Messi, who is still recovering from a right ankle injury from the Copa America final on July 14, has missed nearly 60% of Inter Miami's games in 2024, per Bolavip but the club remains at the top of the MLS standings. Fans are wondering if he will be back on the field for their August 24 match against Cincinnati but reports suggest it will likely be August 31, when Miami takes on Chicago Fire.

It was also reported this week, that Messi is not listed on Argentina’s roster for two World Cup 2026 qualifying matches in September. It will allow the soccer star to heal from his injury without pressure to play for the national team.