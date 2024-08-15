Trinity Rodman leaves her pink Olympic-winning braids behind

Trinity Rodman is back in the spotlight just days after winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The soccer sensation, who has captivated fans with her incredible performance at the sporting event, is now making headlines after retiring her Olympic-winning braids. Known for her signature pink braids during the Games, Rodman has decided to shake things up by returning to her usual style.

In an Instagram story, Rodman shared a snap of herself cutting off her pink braids, playfully captioning it: "Me to my pink hair: your work here is done." What made the post even more striking was her Olympic gold medal placement, proudly lying atop the pile of pink braids. The visual message was clear: she's ready for the next chapter.

© @TrinityRodman Trinity Rodman

Shortly after, she posted another Instagram story, snapping a selfie from a plane. Her Olympic gold medal was again front and center in the photo, showcasing her pre-Games look.

© @TrinityRodman Trinity Rodman

There is no denying that Dennis Rodman's 22-year-old daughter inherited his impressive genetic and athletic ability, but she also inherited his unique sense of style. While Trinity's dad never played in the Olympics, he made an everlasting legacy in the NBA for his rebounds, defensive prowess, and fashion. He expressed himself authentically, with bold hair and outfits the sport had never seen before, blurring the lines between masculine and feminine.

In an interview with Vogue, she explained, "I think he changed the game. I think he started that crazy out-there fashion in the NBA. People can disagree with me, and I’m probably biased, but I just think what he did in his time…it shows today." "He kind of also showed the world not to be afraid to express yourself in any type of way, if that’s masculine, if that’s feminine…. You can do it, through fashion," she continued.

She said, "My style is very loud, colorful, creative, and personal. I’m all over the board. I feel like I’ll wear whatever, and somebody [inevitably] says, 'Oh, that’s such a Trin outfit.'" While she doesn't totally know what that means, she said, "I do think there’s a vibe to it. Whatever I find that looks cool, and whatever stands out, I am going to grab it," adding, "And that could be a genetic thing."

She told the LA Times, “I know he’s proud of me. I truly do. He has his own things to deal with, but at the end of the day, he’s communicated to me that he knows I was going to be here, and that’s all I need.” While Dennis may not be involved in her life, the soccer star has praised her mom, who she calls her role model. “Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star,” she told The Guardian in 2021. “But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life.”

© Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 7: Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) with her father basketball legend Dennis Rodman after a game between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tony Quinn/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Trinity’s mother is Michelle Moyer, a former model and actress. They met in 1999, and she filed for divorce in 2004. Before they split, Moyer was basically living as a single mom. “We won’t live together,” Dennis told the Los Angeles Times after his wedding to Moyer. “I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends,” per People.

