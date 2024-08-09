Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson announce their new nickname ahead of the Olympic Finals

Trinity Rodman and the rest of Team USA have made it to the Olympic finals and are just one game away from winning gold. They will go head-to-head with Brazil on Saturday and with all eyes on forwards Trinity, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson.

© Brad Smith/ISI Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman

The trio has earned the "triple threat" title, and they are all tied for the team lead in scoring at this Olympics with three goals. There have been other nicknames like "The Trident" and "Holy Trinity," but they've come up with one on their own.

In a virtual interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Smith Smith revealed, "We also have a name for ourselves. We have an announcement." "Trinity, take it away," she said, giving the daughter of Dennis Rodman the honors. "We have a proposal for our trio name to be 'Triple Espresso.' So we're going to put that out into the air and let people run with that because we like that as well," the 22-year-old explained.

The nickname is very fitting, considering what the globe has been watching them do on the field. In their semi-final game on August 6, Smith got the energetic rush she needed to score the winning goal with an extra time-off assist by Swanson to beat Germany 1-0.

© Brad Smith/ISI Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States celebrates with Alyssa Naeher #1 and Mallory Swanson #9 after the Women's Semifinal match between Germany and the United States

Looking back at the epic moment, Smith said humbly, "Honestly, I just saw a little opening in the net and knew that I had to put the ball there and do that for our team." "I feel like I don't remember a lot that happened, it all happened so fast, but Mal played an absolutely perfect pass, and I knew I just had to get on the end of it," she continued.

Team USA will take on Brazil on Saturday, August 10 at 8 am PT/ 11 ET