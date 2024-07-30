Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson earn 'Triple Threat' nickname as they lead the USWNT in the Olympics

The Olympics kicked off earlier this month, launching one of the world's most exciting sporting events. From gymnastics to rugby soccer, the event highlights some of the best sporting talent in the world in one program, providing viewers with entertainment no matter their preferences. In women's soccer, the US has had some incredible performances, most recently in their match against Germany, which concluded with a 4-1 scoreline and highlighted the skills of three key players: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson.

The three young players have displayed incredible skills on the pitch, becoming a highlight of the USWNT. In a post shared by the account 433 Women FC, the players were praised for their work. "This US trio is absolute fire," reads the post's caption. "Swanson, Smith and Rodman are responsible for six of USA’s group-stage goals so far," continued the account in the comments' section.

Viewers agreed, sharing their excitement and suggesting some possible nicknames.

"I don’t know if they should be called Snap, Crackle, & Pop. Or the Goaley Trinity. Or the Triumverate. Or the Trident. Or the Triple Threat. Or Make-You-See-Triple," wrote a fan.

"Infinity and Beyond is the name of this trio," wrote a second person.

© Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos Smith celebrating her goal with her team

US Soccer is doing well in the Olympics this year

The USWNT defeated Germany earlier this week, with Smith scoring twice and Swanson scoring her third of the tournament. Rodman provided a key assist, cementing her spot as one of the most promising players on the team. They'll be playing Australia tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30th.

A surprise this Olympics is the US men's soccer team, who made it to the Olympics quarter-finals for the first time in 24 years. They defeated Guinea 3-0, earning them second place in their group. Their next match will be against Morrocco on August 2nd.