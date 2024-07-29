Trinity Rodman’s mic'd-up Paris send-off shows off her silly side

The Paris Games are officially underway, and the best athletes from around the world are in France, hoping to bring home a medal for their country. One of those athletes is Trinity Rodman, daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, who has made a name for herself in women’s soccer.

© Getty Images Trinity Rodman, #5 of the United States, smiles during the second half of the Women's group B match between the United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024, in Nice, France.

Team USA and Costa Rica went head to head in a send-off match ahead of the Olympics at Audi Field in Washington, D.C, on July 16 that ended in a 0-0 draw. After the game, they mic'd up Trinity, which resulted in a hilarious montage. On July 18, HighlightHER shared an amazing video of her on the field living her best life with her fellow Team USA teammates.

The clip showed off her silly side as she posed with young fans. She even took the jersey off her back for one of the fans who asked if she could give it to them. “It is so gross, I’m sorry,” she quipped as she handed over the winning jersey. She even did a TikTok dance with one of the little girls, making a core memory she will never forget.

Once she landed in Paris, the team got to work, and they are on their road to gold. They had a great start in France, opening the Olympics on Friday night with a 3-0 win over Zambia at Stade de Nice. Trinity made the first goal in the 17th minute, with Mallory Swanson following with two goals in the 24th and 25th minutes, the fastest time between goals in the history of the Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament, according to US Soccer. Together with Sophia Smith, the forwards have become one of the fiercest trio at the games, known as the "Big Three."

© Getty Images Trinity Rodman, #5 of the United States, celebrates scoring with Mallory Swanson #9 during the first half of the Women's group B match between the United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024, in Nice, France.

They went on to battle Germany on July 28, winning 4-1. Smith made the first two goals before halftime with an assist from Rodman, followed by a goal by Swanson, leading them into halftime with a lead of 3-1. Lynn Williams made the fourth and final goal, and the trio all contributed with either a goal or assist for the second consecutive match.

Team USA has already qualified for the August 3 quarterfinals, and will enter the first-round finale against Australia with a little peace of mind. Along with defending World Cup champions Spain, which beat Nigeria 1-0, are the first two teams to secure their spot in knockout rounds. The two best third-place finishers in each four-team group will join them.