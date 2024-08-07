Trinity Rodman says her sense of style could be 'genetic' referencing her dad Dennis

Trinity Rodman is on her way to winning her first gold medal at the Olympics with the rest of Team USA for women's soccer. There is no denying the 22-year-old daughter of Dennis Rodman inherited his impressive genetic and athletic ability, but she also inherited his unique sense of style.

© Getty Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States during warmups prior to playing Germany in the Women's group B match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024

While Trinity's dad, Dennis, never played in the Olympics, he made an everlasting legacy in the NBA for his rebounds, defensive prowess, and fashion. He expressed himself authentically, with bold hair and outfits the sport had never seen before, blurring the lines between masculine and feminine.

© NBC Dennis Rodman arrives to the Tonight Show with Jay Leno February 6, 1997

In an interview with Vogue she explained, "I think he changed the game. I think he started that crazy out-there fashion in the NBA. People can disagree with me, and I’m probably biased, but I just think what he did in his time…it shows today." "He kind of also showed the world not to be afraid to express yourself in any type of way, if that’s masculine, if that’s feminine…. You can do it, through fashion," she continued.

© Johnny Louis Dennis Rodman hosts the launch of ManTFup at SALT7 Restaurant on August 12, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It's something Dennis stayed true to after retirement and is known for his face piercings, colorful hair and beard, and bold style. Something Trinity sees herself in. She told Vogue, "My style is very loud, colorful, creative, and personal. I’m all over the board. I feel like I’ll wear whatever, and somebody [inevitably] says, 'Oh, that’s such a Trin outfit.'"

While she doesn't totally know what that means, she said, "I do think there’s a vibe to it. Whatever I find that looks cool, and whatever stands out, I am going to grab it," adding, "And that could be a genetic thing."

What is Trinity's relationship with her dad?

It doesn't seem like Dennis had shown support for Trinity's Olympic run on social media. Trinity’s mother is Michelle Moyer, a former model and actress. They met in 1999, and she filed for divorce in 2004. Before they split, Moyer was basically living as a single mom. “We won’t live together,” Dennis told the Los Angeles Times after his wedding to Moyer. “I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends,” per People.

Trinity and her brother, DJ, were raised by Moyer, with a Los Angeles Times profile noting that the retired NBA star kept his children “at a financial and emotional distance” and she didn’t get to know him.

He appeared at a 2021 playoff game she played for the Washington Spirit, where he hugged her after their triumph before leaving again. She later explained on social media, “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all, and most people don’t know that we don’t see eye to eye on many things,” she wrote.

In a later interview, she said she hoped it would be the start of something new. “I remember thinking, ‘Is this the start? Is this his effort to start coming to more games? Is this just to pop in?’ I wasn’t sure,” Trinity told ESPN. “I think that’s why I was so emotional because our relationship has been so rocky that I didn’t know what that game meant."

Despite it all, Trinity says she has closure “with it all.” She told the LA Times, “I know he’s proud of me. I truly do. He has his own things to deal with, but at the end of the day, he’s communicated to me that he knows I was going to be here, and that’s all I need.”

While Dennis may not be involved in her life, the soccer star has praised her mom, who she calls her role model. “Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star,” she told The Guardian in 2021. “But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life.”