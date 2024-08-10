Trinity Rodman praises Marta ahead of the Olympic soccer final between the U.S. and Brazil

Ahead of the soccer Olympic final between the U.S. women's national team and Brazil, Trinity Rodman, one the most promising soccer players in the United States' team praised Marta, who is currently considered the best player in the history of women's soccer. "Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world, she is also a talented player, but also a great human."

© Brad Smith/ISI Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith of the United States talk to the media during a USWNT press conference.

Despite Rodman's admiration for Marta, her goal is clear; she wants to carve her own path to success, "... She is a legacy forever, but yes we want that gold. I love her, but we want to win."

Soccer forward Sophia Smith also commented on Marta's influence in her career. "We wouldn't be here without Marta, who changed the game forever and continues to change the game," Smith said. "For her to play in our league [NWSL] has helped so much. I don't think words can describe how grateful we are for a player like Marta that is an advocate for young players like us." Regarding playing the Olympic final against the greatest soccer player of all time, Smith emphasized, "I know she would want us to give her the best of our games," Smith said. "That's the highest level of respect you can give someone."

© Brad Smith/ISI

Marta will play in her final international match against the U.S. women's national team, marking her fourth major tournament final and third at the Olympics. The Brazilian played her first World Cup when she was 17, and she played her sixth - and last in 2023. And now the stage is set for her last game wearing her home nation's jersey of Brazil in the Olympic final.

© Robert Cianflone Fans of Team Brazil hold a flag with a picture of Marta prior to the Women's Quarterfinal match between France and Brazil during the Olympic Games Paris 2024

The road to the final game at the Olympics was not an easy one for Brazil, but the team team defied all odds to reach the women's soccer gold medal match in the Paris 2024 Olympics. “Honestly, in these games without Marta, we did it for her,” said midfielder Angelina. “We want to give her a really great send-off. It was a dream of mine to play with Marta, and now it’s a dream come true."

To watch the gold medal game between the U.S. and Brazil, it can be seen on the USA Network, Telemundo and Peacock beginning at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, August 10.

