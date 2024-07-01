Vanessa Bryant and her daughters support Brazilian soccer star Marta

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters spent their Sunday watching a great soccer match. The group shared various photos at the most recent Orlando Pride match, where they defeated Angel City 3 - 0. Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, shared their excitement over getting to watch Marta play, and some words of support.

© @martavsilva10 Marta's Instagram story

Marta shared Bryant's post on her Instagram stories, sharing her gratitude for Bryant's commitment to women's sports. The photo shows Marta in her Orlando Pride jersey, as she stands with the Bryant family on the soccer pitch. Natalia wore some dark jeans, a white top, and a sweater tied around her shoulders. Her mother wore a white sweater with black patterns and some large sunglasses. The youngest, Bianka and Capri, wore pink and white respectively. "So good to see you!" wrote Marta. "Beijos and thank you for always supporting women's soccer."

In her Instagram, Bryant shared her excitement over spending time with Marta and watching her win the match. She shared a photo of herself hugging a surprised Marta and another one where Marta is seen posing alongside her youngest girls. " ICON," wrote Bryant. "Obrigada @martavsilva10 🙏🏽❤️ So good to see you again! Beijos !"

© Justin Setterfield - FIFA Marta at the 2023 FIFA World Cup

Marta is one of the biggest icons in women's soccer

Marta has a long and storied career in soccer. Born Marta Vieira da Silva, her career took off young, becoming the athlete to score the most goals in a FIFA World Cup when she was 17. She's also Brazil's top scorer, having 112 goals under her name. For reference purposes, Neymar and Pele have scored 79 and 77 goals each.

Last year, at the age of 38, Marta decided to retire from international football. "There will be no more Marta from 2025 in the national team as an athlete," she said in a press conference. While the statement was an emotional one, Marta seemed calm and reassured about the future of the Brazilian women's soccer team. "I am very calm about this, because I see with great optimism this development that we are having in relation to young athletes," she concluded.

Her career continues with Orlando Pride, where she's currently the leader in all-time goals and all-time appearances.