On Saturday, June 29, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday in grand style with a Western-themed soiree. The reality star and founder of Good American welcomed A-listers to her party, which included a customized venue dubbed the "Khloé Saloon."

The event was adorned with retro, pastel pink-themed decor featuring denim and diamond dress code. In addition to Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant, the star-studded guest list included her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and celebrities like Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons.

© @KhloeKardashian Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday party

Khloé shone in a diamond-encrusted bustier top paired with matching denim jeans, accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and a cowboy hat. Kim Kardashian embraced the denim theme with her stylish twist, wearing a denim ensemble complemented by a chunky cross necklace. Kourtney and Kylie also stayed on theme, donning chic denim dresses.

The night's entertainment peaked with performances by rappers Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt. Khloé led the celebration, singing and dancing in front of the "KhloeWood" stage—a playful homage to Dolly Parton's iconic Dollywood. Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant, who also embraced the party's theme by wearing stylish denim outfits, joined in the festivities, dancing and capturing selfies with fellow attendees, including Kelly Rowland and Snoop Dogg.

Vanessa later shared photos from the event on social media, and Khloé expressed her gratitude for their presence. "I love you so much, V!! Thank you for coming," Kardashian wrote.

© Hola! / Instagram Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday party

Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails like the "Espress-Khlo Martini" and the "Show Me the Khlo-Money," served at a bar that featured a sign reading, "Welcome to the Khlo$ Saloon 'Get That Money Honey' Open Late."

The party comes days after Kardashian welcomes family and friends to celebrate her special day. To mark this special milestone, Khloé shared several clips, one showing her blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. The video also features her best friend, Malika Haqq, her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and her only brother, Robert Kardashian, who was seen shouting his love and birthday wishes to his sister.

Khloé's 40th birthday was marked by an outpouring of love and affection, evident from the numerous flower bouquets she received. In addition to the floral tributes, she was gifted custom-made tees emblazoned with "Koko" and featuring collage photos of her. Khloé hosted a vibrant pool party to top off the celebrations, inviting her family and closest friends to join the festivities.