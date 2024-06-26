Vanessa and Natalia Bryant celebrate 'Auntie' La La Anthony's birthday

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are celebrating La La Anthony's birthday. The two shared sweet posts on social media, sharing how much they love Anthony and how much they value their close bond.

© @nataliabryant Natalia Bryant's La La Anthony tribute

Vanessa and Natalia shared sweet posts on Instagram, congratulating Anthony on her special day and sharing some of the reasons why she's grown into such an important person in their lives. Vanessa's posts showed various photos of herself and Anthony having fun, showing them enjoying some drinks together, Vanessa kissing her cheek, and Anthony spending quality time with her children. "Happy birthday @lala !!!! I love you so much! Thank you for always being there for US," she wrote in her post's caption.

"I will always be there for you and Kiyan. I can always count on you to answer my call no matter what time zone, set or place you’re at and I appreciate that more than you know. You make me laugh so hard and I love you so much. I hope you have the best birthday ever because you deserve it. Xo."

In the case of Natalia, she shared a photo alongside Anthony. While her message was brief, it showed the tight nature of their bond. "Happy birthday, Auntie La. Love you SO much!!"

Vanessa and Anthony have been friends for years, with their bond growing stronger following the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. "I talk to [Vanessa] every day," said Anthony in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE. "I talk to her every single day. And I just always say, 'Continue to send her great energy and pray for her.' That's important and just trying to be a great friend. But when you're friends with somebody, you don't have to try, you just do."

Kim Kardashian celebrates Anthony's birthday

Another close friend of Anthony's who celebrated her birthday is Kim Kardashian. In an Instagram post, Kardashian shared multiple images of the two having fun and playing around, sharing in the caption why she values their friendship so much. "U really are the best friend a girl could ask for," wrote Kardashian. "Not sure how you do it but you always seem to answer the phone no matter what hour it is and I will ALWAYS do the same for you!"

"Not only are you the best mom but the way you love my kids is so special! You’re the best vault in the world and you always just want good for everyone…all while being lit and having the best time! There’s no one like you! OK I could go on forever! I love you so much!"