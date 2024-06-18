Vanessa Bryant sends emotional Father’s Day gift to Russell Wilson

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating Father’s Day by keeping Kobe Bryant’s legacy alive. This past Father’s Day, Russell Wilson shared a video on his social media, sharing an emotional gift that was sent to him by Bryant.

Wilson shared his gift on his social media, adding a message for Bryant. He received a pair of ‘Nice Kicks,’ a set of Nike sneakers that were mailed to various athletes with daughters. The shoes were esigned to keep Bryant’s memory alive and were sent to various people by the Bryant family. “So GRATEFUL! Thanks Sis for the amazing Father’s Day gift! #GirlDad,” wrote Wilson.

Wilson has three daughters with his wife Ciara: Sienna, 7, Win, 3, and Amora, who’s a few months old.

A post shared by Nice Kicks explained that the presents were a surprise and contained various items in the package. “The surprise gift box came with sneakers, signature Nike Kobe apparel, WNBA merch, and a one-of-a-kind ‘Girl Dad’ championship ring,” reads the post.

©Vanessa Bryant



Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram story

Vanessa Bryant’s Father’s Day celebration

This past Sunday, Bryant remembered her late husband on an Instagram post. She shared posts on her feed and on her stories, sharing photos of Kobe Bryant alongside his daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Capri, and Bianka. “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy,” she captioned the post, which showed Kobe alongside his daughters on the dinner table.

She also shared a collage of images on her Instagram stories. The images show Kobe holding on to his daughters, with him smiling on all images.