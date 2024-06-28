Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday by hosting a pool party

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by family, friends, and flowers. To mark this special milestone, Khloé shared several clips, one of which shows her blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. The video also features her best friend, Malika Haqq, her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and her only brother, Robert Kardashian, who was seen shouting his love and birthday wishes to his sister.

Khloé's 40th birthday was marked by an outpouring of love and affection, evident from the numerous flower bouquets she received. In addition to the floral tributes, she was gifted custom-made tees emblazoned with "Koko" and featuring collage photos of her. Khloé hosted a vibrant pool party to top off the celebrations, inviting her family and closest friends to join the festivities.

Koko also received well wishes from her ex, Tristan Thompson, the father of her children. The birthday shout-out comes weeks after the pair made headlines for an unexpected public interaction during the NBA Playoffs. The mom of two, reality TV star, and entrepreneur was captured greeting her ex while taking True and Tatum to see their dad during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Boston Celtics.

The video captures the kids running to greet their dad while Kardashian stands before Thompson. The basketball player, who was sitting, stood up to greet Khloé. The pair awkwardly embrace in what social media describes as a “church hug” from Kardashian, who briefly rubbed her hand up and down his back.

“Oh she is over him. I know that hug anywhere lol,” a person wrote. “That was the ”how your family has been doing, brother Thompson“ hug,” someone else joked. “I know a church hug when I see one.. good for you Khloe 🥲😊,” a third chimed in.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s rocky past won the athlete reservations with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2023, Thompson attempted to mend his relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, which seemed to be the most affected after Khloé.