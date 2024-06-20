Vanessa Bryant celebrates daughter Capri's 5th birthday with heartwarming post

In a heartfelt and joyful tribute, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to celebrate a special family milestone. On her daughter Capri's fifth birthday, Vanessa shared a touching message with one of her youngest daughters. "Happy 5th birthday, Capri! 🎉🎂😘 You bring so much sunshine ☀️ to our lives with your smiles, giggles, and sweet thoughtfulness. We love you to the moon and back, sweet princess! ❤️ 5️⃣ 👋🏽," Bryant wrote.

The post was accompanied by photos capturing Capri's infectious smile and playful spirit. Vanessa's tribute was met with overwhelming love and best wishes from friends, family, and fans. The comments section was filled with celebratory messages for Capri's special day, with many sharing their birthday wishes and compliments.

© Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Capri Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The Bryant family has often shared glimpses of their life on social media, with Vanessa frequently posting about her daughters and their cherished moments.

Bryant embarked on a girls‘ trip to New York City in May with her youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri. This much-needed getaway came as a breath of fresh air for the family, especially as they continued to navigate life after their tragic loss. The wife of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos and videos documenting their adventures in the Big Apple.

The family embraced the beauty of New York City’s parks, where they played games and picnics. A particularly touching moment was captured in a video of Bianka engaging in a game of checkers. However, the trip’s highlight for any young basketball enthusiast was when Bianka shot hoops with WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu. This unique encounter was a thrill for Bianka and a reminder of the close connections and enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant within the basketball community. Vanessa captioned the joyful moment, “Had a fun time in NYC w/my babies this weekend. So glad we got to see ‘Beana’ @sabrina_i.”

This trip follows Vanessa’s poignant tribute to her late daughter Gigi on what would have been her 18th birthday. Through the photos and videos shared, it is evident that Vanessa is dedicated to creating cherished memories with her daughters.

