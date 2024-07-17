Trinity Rodman goddess curled braids are Summer's must-try style

Trinity Rodman has always been known for her exceptional talent on the field and her distinctive personal style. Recently, she took to social media to show her "new aura," which featured ginger goddess curled braids, a look that combines braids' elegance with curls' playful charm.

What Are Goddess Curl Braids?

Goddess curl braids are a hybrid hairstyle that seamlessly blends traditional braids with cascading curls. This style is often seen as the perfect fusion of structure and flow, offering a neat and voluminous look.

Here's a closer look at what makes this hairstyle so unique:

The style begins with tightly braided cornrows or individual braids that provide a structured and organized base. These braids can be styled in various patterns, adding an element of personal creativity. Curled Ends: Unlike traditional braids that may end in straight or slightly wavy strands, Goddess curl braids feature curls at the ends. These curls add a soft, romantic touch to the hairstyle, making it look fuller and more dynamic.

Adding color to Goddess curl braids can further enhance the style. Trinity has rocked them in ginger, blonde, and pink. Protective Style: Besides their aesthetic appeal, Goddess curl braids also serve as a protective style, shielding natural hair from daily wear and tear while promoting growth and health.

© Getty Images Mallory Swanson, #9 of the United States, scores and celebrates with Trinity Rodman #22 during an international friendly game between Korea Republic and USWNT at Dicks Sporting Goods Park on June 1, 2024, in Commerce City, Colorado.

Trinity Rodman's Impact

Rodman's decision to sport this hairstyle is more than a personal choice; it's a statement. Her new hairstyle has sparked interest, with many fans and fashion enthusiasts eager to try the look for themselves.

© Getty Images Trinity Rodman, #2 of Washington Spirit, directs players during a game between Washington Spirit and Bay FC at PayPal Park on July 6, 2024, in San Jose, California.

Social media is buzzing with reactions, tutorials, and variations of the style, proving that when it comes to fashion, Trinity Rodman is as much a trendsetter as an athlete.