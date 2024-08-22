You'll never believe how much a club tried charging Simone Biles for champagne after the Olympics

Simone Biles might have taken home three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, but one Paris nightclub was not trying to offer her any free bottles of champagne. The 27-year-old athlete alleged that after closing ceremonies, a club tried to charge her $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.

© Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise

Biles has 5.3 million followers on TikTok, where she shares amazing content. This week, she posted a "Get Ready With Me" video before she watched the Bears play the Bangles, where she shared the shocking story. "We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane? Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that's wild," she said to the camera.

While some bottles of champagne can go well beyond $1,000, with some rare or large-format bottles into the tens of thousands, a $26,000 bottle is extremely rare and would likely be an exclusive brand, vintage, or oversized bottle.

Sure that they were charging her that much because of her status, the gymnast shared some of her feelings on fame saying "I don't know, sometimes the attention, I'd rather not have it. "I'd rather just be as normal as possible. I don't know," she reflected.

What's next for Simone?

© Getty Images US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Just because the Olympics are over doesn't mean Biles is resting. She is embarking on a 32-stop Gold Over America Tour. The show is described on the website as an "exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination."

It's a pop concert-style spectacle led by Biles showcasing the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of herself, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and Casimir Schmidt.

The tour ends on November 7.