Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Biles says a club tried charging her 26k for champagne
Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final medal ceremony on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)© Getty Images

OMG

You'll never believe how much a club tried charging Simone Biles for champagne after the Olympics

She was not having it

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 22, 2024 2:48 PM EDT

Simone Biles might have taken home three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, but one Paris nightclub was not trying to offer her any free bottles of champagne. The 27-year-old athlete alleged that after closing ceremonies, a club tried to charge her $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise

Biles has 5.3 million followers on TikTok, where she shares amazing content. This week, she posted a "Get Ready With Me" video before she watched the Bears play the Bangles, where she shared the shocking story. "We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane? Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that's wild," she said to the camera.

@simonebilesowens

yappin away about nothing ….. next time I’m playing music lmao - football season has started 🤎BEAR DOWN🤎

♬ original sound - Simone Biles

While some bottles of champagne can go well beyond $1,000, with some rare or large-format bottles into the tens of thousands, a $26,000 bottle is extremely rare and would likely be an exclusive brand, vintage, or oversized bottle.

Sure that they were charging her that much because of her status, the gymnast shared some of her feelings on fame saying "I don't know, sometimes the attention, I'd rather not have it. "I'd rather just be as normal as possible. I don't know," she reflected. 

What's next for Simone?

US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games© Getty Images
US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Just because the Olympics are over doesn't mean Biles is resting. She is embarking on a 32-stop Gold Over America Tour. The show is described on the website as an "exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination." 

It's a pop concert-style spectacle led by Biles showcasing the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of herself, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and Casimir Schmidt.

The tour ends on November 7. 

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS