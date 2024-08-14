Watch Novak Djokovic's emotional homecoming after winning gold at the Olympics

Novak Djokovic is a hero in Serbia. The historic tennis player just won gold at the Paris Olympics, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz and achieved his first Golden Slam. He shared a video recorded in Belgrade, Serbia, where thousands of people gathered to welcome him and his team.

© Maja Hitij Novak Djokovic won his first Olympic gold medal

The clip was shared on his social media channels and shows Djokovic excited and moved to be welcomed with so much love from thousands of people. As he jumps and dances with his teammates, Djokovic is seen encouraging the crowds and getting them excited over their win. "A golden homecoming," he captioned the post.

The special moment took place at the Belgrade City Hall and celebrated Serbia's five Olympic medals, including three gold ones. Aleksandar Vucic, the President of Serbia, was present in the ceremony, greeting Djokovic and the rest of the Serbian athletes.

Djokovic addressed the crowd, letting them know how much he values their support. “I have had the honor and pleasure of being on this special [City Hall] balcony several times in my career, but each time you surprise and inspire me more and more,” he said. “This is the most beautiful feeling that an athlete from Serbia can experience.”

More details about Djokovic's Olympic gold

The Golden Slam club is incredibly exclusive, with Djokovic joining a group made up of Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams.

While Djokovic has won many titles, winning Olympic gold left him in tears. "I didn't know until today that there's even a better feeling, which is winning a gold for your country,” said Djokovic after the victory. “I couldn't be prouder and happier. Playing for Serbia has always been my utmost, real pleasure, priority.”

“This supersedes everything that I've ever felt on the tennis court after winning big trophies. It's just incredible joy."

