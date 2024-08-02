Andre Agassi shares tribute showing off Steffi Graf's Olympic triumph

Andre Agassi is reminiscing about his wife's incredible tennis career. The tennis icon has never been shy about Steffi Graf's talent, openly discussing his admiration for her. This week, as the Paris Olympics develop, Agassi took to social media to reminisce about Graf's Olympic achievements.

Agassi shared the post on Instagram, showing Graf wearing her West Germany sweatshirt and holding on to her gold medal at the Olympics as she smiles serenely for the camera. The image was taken in 1988 when Graff represented her country at the Seoul Olympics. Agassi captioned the image with a simple heart emoji.

"Casual flex..." wrote a fan.

"Love that you’re always praising her! The goat," wrote a second person.

Other tennis fans shared some statistics in the comments section, reminding the world of just how impressive Graff was as a tennis player. "Not only did she win gold at the Olympics that year, she also won all 4 Grand Slams," wrote a fan. "When Novak lost to Daniil at US Open final in 2021, I had a deeper appreciation for Steffi’s Golden Slam achievement. People don’t talk about this enough!!"

© KMazur Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

More details about Graf and Agassi's impressive careers

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are one of the most decorated tennis couples in the world, with both leaving their imprint on the sport. While Graf is an Olympian, winning gold, silver, and bronze in her career, so is Agassi. He won an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The two married in 2001 and have two children: Jaden and Jaz. They have supported each other through their careers and lives, with Agassi introducing her to the Hall of Fame in 2004 with an emotional speech. "As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realize the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colorful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love," he said.