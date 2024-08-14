Simone Biles' birth mom wants to reconcile with her Olympic gold medalist daughter

Shanon Biles, the biological mother of the Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, remains hopeful that one day she will be able to rebuild a relationship with her daughter. However, she acknowledges that the decision ultimately lies with Simone. In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, Shanon, 52, expressed her deep desire to ask the 27-year-old Olympian for forgiveness over her past mistakes, which led to their family's separation.

When the girls were toddlers, Shanon gave up Simone and her younger sister, Adria, to their grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles. At the time, Shanon was battling drug and alcohol addictions. The sisters, along with two other siblings, were in foster care and eventually were adopted by family members. Their grandparents adopted and raised the two younger girls in Texas while Shanon remained in Columbus, Ohio. Their older siblings, Ashley and Tevin, were adopted by their great-aunt.

© Getty Images (L-R) Nellie Biles, honoree Simone Biles, and Ronald Biles attend the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle)

In her conversation with the publication, Shanon expressed her longing for a chance to reconcile with Simone and Adria. "I would like to make amends with Simone personally — I'm just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria," she shared. "I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward."

Despite her hopes, Shanon knows the reconciliation process will require patience and understanding. "I'm waiting for the opportunity, but I'm waiting for her to be able to come to me. Let's sit down. I just have to be patient," she added.

© Getty Images Simone Biles, left, laughts with her sister Adria while they train at Bannon's Gymnastix on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013, in Houston. Biles won the US women's national all-around championship last weekend. ( Smiley N. Pool / Houston Chronicle) (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The interview with Shanon was published just days after the conclusion of the Summer Olympics, where Simone once again solidified her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. According to Shanon, she followed her daughter's incredible achievements from afar, watching the games with friends and neighbors in Columbus.

According to the publication, Shanon and Simone are not currently close and do not communicate directly with each other.

© Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After Paris 2024, Biles has 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. In 2022, President Joe Biden awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2023, she won her eighth U.S. Gymnastics title, breaking the 90-year-old U.S. Gymnastics title record previously held by Alfred Jochim. Biles has won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year three times (2017, 2019, 2020) and Comeback of the Year once (2024).

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, U.S. women’s gymnastics team members, clinched the gold medal in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. team triumphed with a commanding lead, outscoring Italy, which took silver, and Brazil, which secured bronze. Two days after leading the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a redemptive gold medal. On Thursday, August 1, she claimed the title of Olympic all-around champion at the Paris 2024 Olympics, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.