Beyoncé honors Simone Biles in a powerful commercial about the 2024 Olympic finals

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics women's gymnastics all-around finals were electrifying and kept viewers on the edge of their seats as elite athletes fought to win one medal. However, the excitement took a fever pitch when NBC unveiled a poignant commercial narrated by none other than Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé. The commercial celebrates the indomitable spirit and extraordinary career of Simone Biles, a gymnast whose name has become synonymous with excellence, resilience, and undoubtedly the greatest of all time.

"Let's talk about power. Because, really, that's what this story's about," Beyoncé's voice resonates, setting the tone for a tribute that delves deep into the essence of Biles' journey. "Physical power: its beauty, its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there. And, somehow, keep getting better."

© Getty Images US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

The emotional commercial traces Biles' legendary career, from home footage of her practicing backflips to her past Olympic victories. Beyoncé's narration goes beyond praising Biles' talent and athleticism, highlighting her resilience and the strength of her spirit. When Beyoncé mentions life going "a little sideways on you," she alludes to the infamous "twisties" that forced Biles to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. This unexpected hiatus was a significant moment in Biles' career, yet her perseverance led to a triumphant return at the 2024 Games.

In Paris, Biles represented the United States alongside teammates Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, the most diverse team in history. This year marked a historic milestone as Biles became the fourth American female artistic gymnast to compete in three Olympic Games. Her leadership and exceptional performance propelled Team USA to secure the gold medal in the team event, reaffirming her status as a gymnastics icon. With Beyoncé's heartfelt and powerful narration, the commercial is a fitting tribute to Biles' journey. It underscores the physical and spiritual strength required to achieve greatness and stay at the pinnacle of one's sport.

The Competition

Simone Biles faced formidable competition, particularly from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who has rivaled Biles with her challenging routines and secured second place at last year's World Championships. Also in the mix was Suni Lee, Biles' fellow American and reigning Olympic all-around champion from Tokyo 2020. The stage was set for an epic showdown at Paris' Bercy Arena.

© Getty Images USA's Simone Biles following her performance on the Balance Beam during the Women's All-Around Final at the Bercy Arena on the sixth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Thursday August 1, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Road to Victory

The women's all-around final consisted of four rotations: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Routine. Biles started the night on vault, dazzling with a powerful Yurchenko double pike and scoring 15.766. Switching to Uneven Bars, she earned 13.733, putting her behind Andrade. For the third rotation, which was the Balance Beam, Simone Biles regained control with a stellar performance, scoring 14.566. Sunisa Lee showed some nerves, earning 14.000 after a couple of wobbles. Rebeca Andrade had a few wobbles as well, scoring 14.133. Everything came down to the highly anticipated Floor Routine. Here, Lee secured her medal position with a score of over 13.000. Rebeca Andrade scored 14.033. Simone Biles sealed her victory with an outstanding 15.066.

© Getty Images Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States (C), Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil (L), and Bronze medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States (R) pose on the podium during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rodolfo Buhrer/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The Results