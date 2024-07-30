Simone Biles' mom calls out Snoop Dogg for awkward encounter in New York City

Snoop Dogg found himself in an unexpected spotlight during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics when Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, brought up a nearly forgotten encounter from over a decade ago. As "The Today Show's" Hoda Kotb facilitated the interview, it was revealed that the rapper had an interesting history with the Biles family.

While interviewing the Biles family ahead of Simone's third Olympic appearance, Kotb dropped a surprising tidbit. "Snoop, I don't know if you know this, but Simone and you have known each other for a long time. Right, Nellie?" she prompted. A bewildered Snoop asked, "How? How Nellie?"

© Getty Images (L-R) Nellie Biles, honoree Simone Biles, and Ronald Biles attend the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Nellie Biles then recounted their brief yet memorable meeting. "I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010," she began. "And you said—'cause we asked for a picture—two minutes. One, two, and you were gone."

From Awkward Past to Present Support

Despite the less-than-welcoming encounter, Snoop Dogg showed his support for Simone Biles during the qualification round, donning a t-shirt emblazoned with a photo of the gymnast. He was seen seated next to Jordan Chiles's parents and surrounded by a group of Hollywood A-listers, including Ariana Grande and Tom Cruise.

© Getty Images Snoop Dog attends day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the artistic gymnastics event with Simone Biles of the USA at Paris Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Snoop, who has also become an official NBC commentator for the Olympics, extended his support to other athletes, notably wearing a similar T-shirt to cheer on tennis star Coco Gauff.

2024 Olympic Finals

The world is gearing up for the women's team final in artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics, and all eyes are on the fierce competition set to unfold at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The event promises a thrilling showdown between the sport's elite athletes, scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. ET).

Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, and Sunisa Lee from St. Paul, Minn., lead the American team and make history as the first two Olympic all-around champions to face each other in the final competition.

© Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While Biles and Lee are celebrated as two of the greatest gymnasts of all time, several Latina athletes are poised to challenge their dominance. Among them, Biles' biggest competitor, Rebeca Andrade from Brazil, stands out as a formidable opponent. Biles scored an impressive 59.566 in the all-around qualifiers, leading the pack, with Andrade close behind at 57.700 and Lee in third with 56.132.

The Road to Glory

The 2024 Olympic finals promise an exhilarating display of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee will face tough competition from these talented Latina gymnasts as they prepare to defend their titles. The rivalry between Biles and Andrade is particularly noteworthy, as both athletes have proven themselves to be at the top of their game. With so much at stake, the finals are set to be a thrilling and unforgettable event.