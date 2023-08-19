Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Madonna, Becky G, Jessica Biel, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s finally Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly roundup of the most entertaining celebrity TikToks. From the fabulous to the hilarious, these videos have been keeping fans entertained all week long.

1. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel proves Justin Timberlake is her twin flame.

2. Madonna

Madonna shows off her birthday outfit.

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton calls out two haters holding up signs at her set at Tomorrowland.

4. Becky G

Becky G recovers from what could have been a bad fall on stage.

5. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is all of us with snacks.

6. Shakira

Shakira enters her 21 Savage era.

7. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne shows off her toned physique.

8. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber makes her husband Justin Bieber’s favorite protein smoothie.

9. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner welcomed Jenna Ortega into the Neutrogena family.

10. Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is ready to host the next season of Love Island.