Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Madonna, Becky G, Jessica Biel, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s finally Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly roundup of the most entertaining celebrity TikToks. From the fabulous to the hilarious, these videos have been keeping fans entertained all week long.
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel proves Justin Timberlake is her twin flame.
@jessbiel
Hey Siri, play Mirrors by Justin Timberlake♬ original sound - CEO of Neva Forget!
2. Madonna
Madonna shows off her birthday outfit.
@madonna
Happy Birthday Tp Me! ♌️♬ original sound - Monaleo
3. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton calls out two haters holding up signs at her set at Tomorrowland.
@parishilton Your daily reminder that you can do anything 💗 🎧 ✨ #Tomorrowland 🔥 #GirlsRule 💕 #ThatsHot♬ original sound - ParisHilton
4. Becky G
Becky G recovers from what could have been a bad fall on stage.
@iambeckyg
now that’s what i call a recovery 😂😂😂♬ original sound - Becky G
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is all of us with snacks.
@jessicaalba I like all the #snacks I can get - mind yoooo business! 😂 #NYC ➡️ #ATL - our last stop on the @Honest Renovations ♬ original sound - Yo Mama
6. Shakira
Shakira enters her 21 Savage era.
7. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne shows off her toned physique.
8. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber makes her husband Justin Bieber’s favorite protein smoothie.
@haileybieber
husbands favorite protein smoothie so easy n yummy 🫐🫐♬ bad idea right? - Olivia Rodrigo
9. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner welcomed Jenna Ortega into the Neutrogena family.
@jennifergarner Two of my favorites: @Jenna Ortega & @Neutrogena. ♥️ #NeutrogenaPartner♬ Daydream - Carly Pearl
10. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland is ready to host the next season of Love Island.
@sarahhyland There will be blood. #redwedding#fyp#foryou#foryoupage#loveisland♬ original sound - Sarah Hyland