Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Madonna, Becky G, Jessica Biel, Paris Hilton, and more

Jessica and Justin are twins

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s finally Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly roundup of the most entertaining celebrity TikToks. From the fabulous to the hilarious, these videos have been keeping fans entertained all week long.


1. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel proves Justin Timberlake is her twin flame.

@jessbiel

Hey Siri, play Mirrors by Justin Timberlake

♬ original sound - CEO of Neva Forget!

2. Madonna

Madonna shows off her birthday outfit.

@madonna

Happy Birthday Tp Me! ♌️

♬ original sound - Monaleo

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton calls out two haters holding up signs at her set at Tomorrowland.

@parishilton Your daily reminder that you can do anything 💗 🎧 ✨ #Tomorrowland 🔥 #GirlsRule 💕 #ThatsHot♬ original sound - ParisHilton

4. Becky G

Becky G recovers from what could have been a bad fall on stage.

@iambeckyg

now that’s what i call a recovery 😂😂😂

♬ original sound - Becky G

5. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is all of us with snacks.

@jessicaalba I like all the #snacks I can get - mind yoooo business! 😂 #NYC ➡️ #ATL - our last stop on the @Honest Renovations ♬ original sound - Yo Mama

6. Shakira

Shakira enters her 21 Savage era.


7. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne shows off her toned physique.


8. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber makes her husband Justin Bieber’s favorite protein smoothie.

@haileybieber

husbands favorite protein smoothie so easy n yummy 🫐🫐

♬ bad idea right? - Olivia Rodrigo


9. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner welcomed Jenna Ortega into the Neutrogena family.

@jennifergarner Two of my favorites: @Jenna Ortega & @Neutrogena. ♥️ #NeutrogenaPartner♬ Daydream - Carly Pearl

10. Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is ready to host the next season of Love Island.


