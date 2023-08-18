New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Anitta, Jessie Reyez, Usher, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here and summer is flying by fast. Enjoy the last weeks of summer by adding some new music to your playlist. This was a big week for Latinas in music with Anitta, Young Miko, and Jessie Reyez all dropping bangers. Check out our weekly roundup of new music below.

1. Anitta - Casi Casi

Brazilian queen Anitta blesses fans with a new three-song package titled ‘Funk Generation: A Favela Story.’ Anitta paved the way for the project with the international hit “Funk Rave.” The new singles include “Casi Casi” that has an irresistible beat that will have you ready to move.

2. Marshmello, Young Miko - Tempo

Grammy-nominated artist and renowned producer Marshmello finds another star in Latin music to make magic with releasing the fresh single “Tempo.” This track introduces an innovative blend of Latin trap and features breakout Puerto Rican star Young Miko.

3. Jessie Reyez - JEANS (ft. Miguel)

Colombian-Canadian artist Jessie Reyez releases “JEANS,” a captivating collaboration with R&B icon Miguel. The single showcases their chemistry with a mature and sensual ballad. The song comes with a visually pleasing and sexy music video set in a dusty western town.

4. DannyLux - HOUSE OF LUX

Mexican-American artist DannyLux, drops his highly anticipated album, “DLUX.” The 19 year old artist continues to impress with his genre-defying style and one of the 17 tracks, “HOUSE OF LUX,” is the perfect example of it.

5. Natalia Jiménez - Creo En Mi (Versión de: ANTOLOGÍA 20 AÑOS)

Singer-songwriter Natalia Jiménez returns with a revamped and intimate version of her iconic song “Creo En Mí.” “’Creo En Mí’ is an anthem for oneself, which has gradually grown in the hearts of many people. Over the years, I’ve received numerous testimonials about how this song has helped them overcome and survive difficult moments,” said Jiménez in a press release.

6. RBD - Cerquita De Ti

RBD releases their newest single since announcing their Soy Rebelde Tour, “CERQUITA DE TI.” The song is a testament of their evolution as artists and composers, mixing their iconic pop sounds with more modern tone. The smooth and happy Dembow rhythm with the beautiful lyrics is sure to make fans nostalgic.

7. Don Omar x Chencho Corleone x Anuel AA - Podemos Repetirlo Remix

Reggaeton icon Don Omar drops a “remix” of his hit track “Podemos Repetirlo,” featuring the original collaborator Chencho Corleone and now joined by Anuel AA. This remix adds more allure to the already successful song, currently ranking in the Top 20 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Chart and the Top 10 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart.

8. Usher - Boyfriend

Usher continues to excite fans with new music, this week dropping “Boyfriend.” Starring Keke Palmer, the music video gained over 2.7 million views less than two days after it’s release and is currently trending #3 on YouTube.

9. HA-ASH, Reik - Te Acuerdas

Ha-Ash, releases the powerful new ballad, ’¿Te Acuerdas?‘ featuring Reik. “It was a collaboration that we knew our fans were waiting for,” shared the members of Ha-Ash in a statement. “We had been wanting to do something with our little brothers from Reik for a long time. We’ve shared a record label for a long time and we’ve practically grown up together. We wanted a song that represented both of us and ‘¿Te Acuerdas?’ is one of those heartbreaking songs that both their fans and ours love.”

10. Maía - Ya Te Olvidé

Maía, the versatile Colombian singer, embraces her salsa roots in her latest single “Ya te olvidé.” After exploring various musical genres throughout her career, she returns to the genre where she previously excelled, which is sure to excite her fans.

11. Demi Lovato - Confident

Demi Lovato releases a rock version of her 2015 hit “Confident.”