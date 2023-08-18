Pet of the week: Meet Julian, Nicole Kidman’s adorable poodle

Nicole Kidman is a proud dog mom! The Hollywood star loves to spend some quality time with her adorable poodle, Julian. The 56-year-old actress adopted her pup back in 2019, giving him a very lush life documenting some of their most memorable moments together. “My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!“ she said at the time.

©Nicole Kidman





The star recently shared some sweet photos with Julian, after taking him on a drive. The pup seemed to be happier than ever to be with Nicole, observing the scenic views from the passenger seat. “Passenger prince takes the wheel,” she wrote.

©Nicole Kidman





Nicole shared a series of photos with the pup, including one with his tongue sticking out, and another one with his paws on the wheel of her car while parked in her driveway. She also decided to let him smell the fresh air while on their drive. “Well it’s about time you let the puppy behind the wheel,” one person joked, while someone else commented, “There is nothing in this world like a dog. Simply the best.”

©Nicole Kidman





Nicole’s husband, Keith Urban, previously shared his excitement after welcoming Julien into their family. “We got a dog! Her first-ever dog ever!,” he said to iHeart Radio in July 2019. “I’ve had dogs all my life, but never anything this small,” he explained, adding that the pup was “a big hit,” but he was hesitant at the beginning.

“It wasn’t my idea of a dog at first, you know?” he said “I’ve always had dogs that you can go out in the yard and wrestle with and have fun with, and Nic called me and said, ‘I found our dog... he’s a toy poodle!’ And, I was like NOOOOOOOO!”

©Nicole Kidman



