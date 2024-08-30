New Music Friday: JHAYCO, Becky G, Elsa y Elmar, and more

Happy Friday! It's almost September and we only have a couple of weeks left of summer. There's still time to add more music to your summer playlist to impress your friends and family this weekend. Check out this week's biggest release from A-list names and rising stars.

Elsa y Elmar - Drogada de Emociones

Elsa y Elmar drops her highly anticipated album, PALACIO, via her label, Elmar Presenta. This 12-track "spiritual pop" album showcases her emotional and musical evolution, featuring a blend of genres. The lead track, "Drogada de Emociones," delves into tortured love with synth-laden alt-pop soundscapes, offering a glimpse into Elsa’s psyche.



JHAYCO - Grecia



Puerto Rican songwriter and reggaetonero JHAYCO drops a new track from his next album, a trilogy, “Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X)." This week he drops, “Grecia” “I'm super excited that I'm releasing this track “Grecia.” I love cars and I'm a big fan of the 'Fast & Furious' movies so this track has a lot of car VFX. So I'm really excited to do stuff that has to do with that on the tour. You're going to see a lot of surprises, sounds and it's going to be a super aural experience so I'm super excited for the day to come," the hitmaker said exclusively to HOLA!

Becky G - COMO DIABLOS

Becky G releases her new single, "COMO DIABLOS," an intense corridos tumbados track that shows off her range of emotions with a blend of traditional Mexican sounds. It's a powerful performance for the singer and comes with a music video directed by Leo Aguirre, marking Becky's first video filmed in Mexico.

Christian Nodal, Estevie - Un Besito Más

Christian Nodal releases his EP, Pal’ Cora EP 0.1, featuring the lead track "Un Besito Más" with rising ‘música mexicana’ star Estevie. The Mariacheño love song captures the struggle between wanting to let go and fighting to get closer.



GET UP B*TCH! shake ya ass (with Anitta)

Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis releases her debut solo single, "GET UP B*TCH!" featuring Anitta. The Italian artist chose the perfect person to collaborate with for the upbeat, electric that will quite literally make you want to get up and "shake ya ass."



Sebastián Yatra - Los Domingos

Sebastián Yatra gets romantic with his acoustic ballad "Los Domingos." “This song is perfect for dedicating to someone special. It marks the beginning of a beautiful phase in my career, after a year and a half of inspiration and songwriting. With this track, I return to my romantic roots, feeling both nervous and excited. I believe we are in a moment in music where people truly connect with what they hear. For me, it’s important to create timeless songs and touch the heart,” he said in a press release.



Ana Mena, Emilia - CARITA TRISTE

Spanish singer Ana Mena and Argentine pop star Emilia have fans saying this is the collaboration we needed with "Carita Triste." The fun track has an old school club sound and comes with fun visuals starring the artists.



Luck Ra, Nicki Nicole - DOCTOR

Luck Ra and Nicki Nicole come together for “Doctor." It marks the first time the artists have teamed up, and fans are excited. The cumbia explores love and heartbreak with a catchy, infectious melody. It comes with a music video shot in Buenos Aires.



RUBIO - SHOUGANAI



Rubio, Chilean artist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Francisca Straube, "artistic experiment" releases their new single “SHOUGANAI” “It has to do with the idea of destiny and encourages us to accept that things are out of our control. Worrying will not prevent bad things from happening, you will only stop enjoying the good ones. So why worry? We just have to realize that it wasn't our fault and move on without regrets,” shares Rubio.

Mike Bahía - Desaparecida

Mike Bahía releases his new single, "Desaparecida," a salsa track that is part of his upcoming project featuring four songs rich with the authentic flavor of Colombia. The fun track delves into the transformation of a relationship and the desperation of a man searching for the woman he once knew.



