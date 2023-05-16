Katie Holmes steps out in leather mini dress in recent NYC outing

Katie Holmes went for an all-black ensemble on Tuesday night, attending an event for Family Equity in support of the LGBTQ community. The Hollywood star was photographed with some of her peers and celebrity friends in New York City, looking stunning in a leather mini dress.

The 44-year-old actress chose a stylish and edgy outfit for her recent outing, wearing a Chloé slipdress, featuring embroidery and cutouts. Katie paired the look with a black blazer, matching leather sandals, and a black purse.

Katie previously wore a similar look, adding a white T-shirt underneath for a more casual outing in the city with her friends, styling her hair in an updo, and wearing minimal jewelry.

She is always giving some incredible fashion moments, both on the red carpet and in her daily life. Katie is not afraid of having fun with new trends, however, she is always staying true to her minimalistic style.

“We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good,” she previously said to Bazaar.