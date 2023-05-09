Katie Holmes shows off her awesome ‘90s style in new photos

Trust Katie Holmes to bring back the fashion trend you didn’t know you needed. Inspired by the ‘90s, Holmes stepped out in New York while wearing a slip dress with a white t-shirt undernearth, perfectly representing the stylish and casual vibes that she’s known for.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes in New York

Holmes wore a Chloe leather slip dress with thin straps and embroidered details in the skirt. Chloe is one of Holmes’ preferred brands, often appearing in engagements and out on the street while wearing their skirts and dresses.

Holmes paired it with matching leather sandals and a white t-shirt, which instantly made the outfit a casual yet elegant one that could be worn in most occasions. She styled her hair in an updo and wore some jewelry.

The photos show Holmes meeting up with some friends, as the group tries to find shelter from the rain.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes in New York

Last month, as Holmes prepared for the premiere of her film “Rare Objects,” she stopped by various talk shows and discussed her career and some of the methods she followed in order to prepare for a role.

While speaking with Hoda Kobt and Jenna Bush Hager, Holmes revealed that early on in her career she called Bush Hager when she got cast to play the President’s daughter in a film. While Bush Hager never picked up the call, Holmes said that she admired the way she carried herself while her father was president and wanted to learn from her in order to portray the part accurately. “And I was looking to you... I just felt like, ‘What is that like?’ To carry that — you’ve carried it so beautifully,” said Holmes.

Related Video: Best Met Gala 2023 Fashion Loading the player...