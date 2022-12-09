Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’ has a great Hulu debut

Katie Holmes’ new romantic comedy “Alone Together” is now streaming on Hulu and is off to a great start.
The film debuted as one of the streamer’s top 10 programs, with Holmes sharing some photos of the making of the film to celebrate the occasion.
Holmes shared a photo of the film’s ranking on Hulu in her stories, showing that the film debuted in the top 3 spots. The films “Wrong Place” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” occupied the first and second spots, respectively. “Thank you so much for your support! Wow!!!!!” Holmes wrote in her stories.
A few days ago, Holmes shared some BTS moments of “Alone Together,” including photos with her co-stars Jim Sturgess and Derek Luke, and her process behind the camera. She also shared some photos on set and on the Brooklyn Bridge alongside her producers. “Some #bts of ALONE TOGETHER now streaming on HULU!” she captioned the post.
“Alone Together” is a film that Holmes directed, wrote, produced, and starred in, making it a personal project. The film is set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows June (Holmes) a happy New Yorker who retreats upstate from the pandemic. Upon her arrival, she meets Charlie (Sturgess) a guy who booked her same Airbnb, forcing them to spend the first weeks of isolation together.
The film co-stars Melissa Leo and Zosia Mamet and marks a reestablishing moment for Holmes, who appears to be leaning into this side of her career. In the near future, Holmes will release the film “Rare Objects,” which she also wrote and will star in.