Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’ has a great Hulu debut

Katie Holmes’ new romantic comedy “Alone Together” is now streaming on Hulu and is off to a great start.

The film debuted as one of the streamer’s top 10 programs, with Holmes sharing some photos of the making of the film to celebrate the occasion.

©Katie Holmes



Holmes shared a screenshot of her film’s performance on Hulu.

Holmes shared a photo of the film’s ranking on Hulu in her stories, showing that the film debuted in the top 3 spots. The films “Wrong Place” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” occupied the first and second spots, respectively. “Thank you so much for your support! Wow!!!!!” Holmes wrote in her stories.

A few days ago, Holmes shared some BTS moments of “Alone Together,” including photos with her co-stars Jim Sturgess and Derek Luke, and her process behind the camera. She also shared some photos on set and on the Brooklyn Bridge alongside her producers. “Some #bts of ALONE TOGETHER now streaming on HULU!” she captioned the post.

“Alone Together” is a film that Holmes directed, wrote, produced, and starred in, making it a personal project. The film is set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows June (Holmes) a happy New Yorker who retreats upstate from the pandemic. Upon her arrival, she meets Charlie (Sturgess) a guy who booked her same Airbnb, forcing them to spend the first weeks of isolation together.