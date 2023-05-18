Katie Holmes brings casual sophistication to Cannes Film Festival: See pics

Katie Holmes attended the 76th edition of the highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival and sent an important message to female filmmakers, encouraging them to follow their dreams and ambitions. The Hollywood star was photographed walking the red carpet at the ‘Kering Women in Motion Talk,’ showcasing an elegant yet casual outfit.

The actress arrived at the event wearing a lightweight yellow jacket, paired with white loose-fitting cargo pants. She decided to add a pop of color, wearing a lime green T-shirt underneath, and a pair of blue sandals in satin, which featured delicate knot straps. Katie completed the ensemble with minimal jewelry and a soft glam makeup look.

The star also announced her involvement in a filmmaking mentoring program, focused on a new generation of Saudi Arabian female filmmakers. “I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions,“ she said.

“Brings me great joy to be joining the Film ALULa Creates Program to support and enable female filmmakers from the region,” she continued. “I can’t wait to experience the creativity these women have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera.”

“As a seasoned veteran of the entertainment industry who has held many roles across her career, Katie has a depth of understanding of the craft of filmmaking, combining discipline and vision in a way that will provide our mentees both inspiration and practical skills,” said Charlene Deleon-Jones, Executive Director at Film AlUla.