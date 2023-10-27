Katie Holmes wears the perfect fall sweater

Katie Holmes is a fall fashion icon. Earlier this week, Holmes was spotted in New York city with some relaxed and comfortable pants and a stunning and cozy looking sweater.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes in New York

Holmes wore some comfy and baggy Alo pants, which looked like dressier black sweatpants. She paired it with sneakers, maroon sunglasses, a black top and a knit olive colored sweater, which was the star of the outfit. The look ended up showcasing some of what she does best: casual looks with elegant pieces that end up elevating her overall look.

Earlier this month, Holmes was spotted while on a walk in the city wearing a sporty outfit that was still eye catching and distinctly fashionable. She paired a jean jacket and an oversized white t-shirt with some green pants. Rounding out her look were her Adidas Sambas, resulting in an outfit that was inspired by the ‘90s, one of the most popular trends at the time, while also being different from what other people are wearing.

©GettyImages



Holmes and her friend Melissa DeRosa

Katie Holmes’ new hairstyle

Over the past month, Holmes has been spotted with a fringe hairstyle. The look is marked change from her previous hairstyles, making her look younger. She wore the look at the launch of the book “What’s Left Unsaid,” which Holmes attended in support of her friend Melissa DeRosa, who is the book’s author.

The haircut seems to have occurred recently, with photos taken in September, taken over the course of New York Fashion Week, showing her rocking her traditional long hair.

